FORGING A LEGACY: BRANDON INDUSTRIES AND C.U. PHOSCO ANNOUNCE U.S. PARTNERSHIP

Brandon Industries and C.U. Phosco combine 100+ years of lighting expertise to expand U.S. solutions for area, roadway, and critical infrastructure.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- [MCKINNEY, TEXAS] | [October 27, 2026] – Brandon Industries, a family-owned American lighting company, announces its partnership with C.U. Phosco, a British lighting and infrastructure manufacturer with a century-long legacy of engineering and innovation. As C.U. Phosco's Official U.S. Partner, Brandon Industries will support the expansion of C.U. Phosco's lighting solutions across the United States, bringing new capabilities to the area and roadway lighting market.Built on shared values, a commitment to quality, and a vision for long-term growth, the partnership brings together two legacy businesses with more than 135 years of combined experience. Together, Brandon Industries and C.U. Phosco are opening a new chapter in lighting and infrastructure solutions for the U.S. market."At Brandon Industries, we believe the strongest partnerships are built on shared values, trust, and a commitment to doing things the right way. C.U. Phosco shares our family-business mindset and dedication to quality, making this a natural fit. This partnership allows us to expand our capabilities, enter new markets, and bring proven lighting solutions to customers across the country. We're excited about what we can build together and the legacy we'll continue to forge."- Brandon Hall, President, Brandon IndustriesExpanding Lighting Solutions Across Critical InfrastructureThrough the partnership, Brandon Industries will represent C.U. Phosco's area and roadway lighting solutions, high mast lighting and lowering devices, and telecommunications infrastructure products throughout the U.S. market.The expanded portfolio will support demanding applications across airports, oil and gas facilities, chemical facilities, ports and railways, and transportation infrastructure. By combining Brandon Industries' established U.S. presence with C.U. Phosco's specialized product portfolio and engineering expertise, the companies aim to give customers access to additional solutions for complex outdoor lighting and infrastructure needs.The partnership is already underway, with the companies working together to bring C.U. Phosco's products and capabilities to the U.S. market.A Partnership Already Making an ImpactThe collaboration is already supporting projects in the United States. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), C.U. Phosco supplied 42 FL830 LED floodlights for an upgrade to Cargo Hard Stand No. 5, delivered in partnership with Brandon Industries.The new installation meets ANSI/IES RP-37-22 recommendations while reducing lighting energy consumption by approximately 60% compared with the previous high-intensity discharge (HID) installation.The project demonstrates how the partnership can deliver advanced lighting solutions for demanding infrastructure environments, enhancing lighting performance while reducing energy consumption.A Shared Vision for the FutureFor both companies, the partnership represents more than an expansion of product offerings. It reflects a shared commitment to building lasting relationships, delivering quality solutions, and creating opportunities for future growth.“When we looked for a partner to bring C.U. Phosco to the United States, we wanted more than a distributor. We wanted a company that thinks in generations, not quarters, and Brandon Industries is exactly that. Like us, they are a family business that stands behind every product carrying its name. Combining their reach with our engineering heritage gives us a real opportunity to serve America's airports, ports and critical infrastructure with lighting built to last. We are looking forward to developing our partnership of our together.”- Philip Marques, Managing Director, C.U. Phosco"The next chapter is just beginning," and Brandon Industries looks forward to building on this partnership as it continues to grow its roadway and area lighting division.Connect With UsFor the latest information on the U.S. product rollout roadmap, upcoming product introductions, and availability, connect with Al Aylsworth, Vice President & National Sales Manager, at Brandon Industries.Brandon Industries and C.U. Phosco will be at the IES Street & Area Lighting Conference (SALC) in Phoenix, Arizona, November 8–11, 2026.Learn more about the partnership:About Brandon IndustriesFounded in 1987, Brandon Industries provides Quality Streetscape SolutionsTM with a focus on outdoor lighting. Its lighting portfolio includes decorative post-top fixtures, solar lighting, castings, and poles for a variety of applications. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and lasting customer relationships, Brandon Industries delivers lighting solutions for streetscapes while continuing to expand its capabilities in area and roadway lighting.Learn more at .About C.U. PhoscoC.U. Phosco is a British designer and manufacturer of exterior lighting equipment and infrastructure solutions. Established in 1923, the family-owned and run company provides lighting products, lighting columns, high masts, floodlights, and telecommunications infrastructure for applications that include highways, airports, ports, and other critical infrastructure environments.Learn more at .

Al Aylsworth

Brandon Industries

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FORGING A LEGACY: BRANDON INDUSTRIES AND C.U. PHOSCO ANNOUNCE U.S. PARTNERSHIP News Provided By Brandon Industries October 27, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing



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