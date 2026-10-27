Rolex GMT-Master II, Ulysse Nardin Freak X, And Rare Vintage Watches Headline November 12 Auction

Rolex GMT-Master II Ref. 16718 in solid 18K yellow gold, a single-owner example with automatic Calibre 3185 movement. Estimate: CA$25,000–30,000.

Ulysse Nardin Freak X Ref. 2305-270 in 18K rose gold, complete with presentation boxes, guarantee card, and manuals. Estimate: CA$25,000–30,000.

Rolex Day-Date Ref. 18078“President,” circa 1980, with factory bark-finish bezel and bracelet. Estimate: CA$22,000–28,000.

Miller & Miller's 95-lot Luxury & Important Watches sale features sought-after Rolex references, modern complications, vintage chronographs, and pocket watches.

- Tom HareNEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A solid 18K gold Rolex GMT-Master II Ref. 16718; an avant-garde Ulysse Nardin Freak X in rose gold; and a distinctive Rolex Day-Date“President” with factory bark-finish accents will headline Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.'s Luxury & Important Watches auction on November 12, 2026.Miller & Miller Auctions' November 12 sale presents a diverse selection of 95 wristwatches and pocket watches in an online-only format, with no in-person attendance. The live webcast begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, allowing bidders to watch and participate as lots close sequentially in real time through Miller & Miller Auctions and LiveAuctioneers.“This is our third and last luxury watch sale of 2026,” said Tom Hare, Consignment Director for Watches at Miller & Miller Auctions.“The assortment is strong, including a number of brands, time periods, price points, precious metals, both rare and limited edition references, both wrist watches and pocket watches. A number of the lots are one owner timepieces.”Leading the sale are two exceptional modern and precious-metal offerings. Lot 67, a Rolex GMT-Master II Ref. 16718 in solid 18K yellow gold (est. CA$25,000-30,000), is a single-owner watch with a substantial assembled weight of 160.41 grams. Its 40mm case frames a black dial with luminous hour markers and a date aperture beneath the Cyclops magnifier, while the bidirectional 24-hour bezel and automatic Calibre 3185 movement provide the functionality that made the GMT-Master II a favourite among travellers and collectors. The watch retains its 18K gold bracelet and is described as functioning, although timekeeping accuracy has not been tested; it is offered without its original box or papers.Sharing the top estimate is lot 62, a Ulysse Nardin Freak X Ref. 2305-270 in 18K rose gold (est. CA$25,000-30,000). Breaking from traditional watch design, the Freak X displays minutes through its rotating movement assembly rather than conventional hands, with a separate indicator showing the hours. Its in-house Calibre UN-230 automatic movement incorporates a lightweight silicon balance wheel and a 72-hour power reserve. Offered as a complete set with inner and outer presentation boxes, guarantee card, and manuals, this 43mm example combines avant-garde engineering with precious-metal construction and is described as showing no visible signs of wear.Rolex collectors will also be drawn to lot 63, a Rolex Day-Date Ref. 18078“President,” circa 1980 (est. CA$22,000-28,000). Crafted in 18K yellow gold, the 36mm watch features the model's distinctive factory bark-textured bezel and bracelet centre links, powered by a chronometer-certified automatic Calibre 3055 movement with single-quickset date functionality. Its personalized“MS Beale” caseback engraving provides an additional element of ownership history, and the watch is accompanied by a complete factory set with presentation box and period documentation. The original winding crown is retained and included following replacement during service.Another major vintage highlight is lot 65, a Rolex“Red” Submariner Ref. 1680 in stainless steel (est. CA$20,000-25,000). Its defining feature is the single line of red“SUBMARINER” text across the black dial, complemented by hour markers and hands that have developed an even, warm creamy-yellow patina. The serial number places the watch within the production period associated with the sought-after“feet-first” black dial. Fitted with a period-correct folded-link Oyster bracelet, the 40mm diver is powered by Rolex's self-winding Calibre 1570 and is accompanied by a formal written jewelry and watch appraisal, although it has no box or papers.A historic offering for collectors of fine pocket watches is lot 66, a Patek, Philippe & Cie. Chronometro Gondolo open-face pocket watch dating to the 1910s (est. CA$17,000-20,000). Its substantial 18K gold case houses a high-grade, hand-wound 21-jewel movement made to specifications developed for the celebrated Rio de Janeiro retailer Gondolo & Labouriau. Technical features include wolf's-tooth winding gears, a patented micro-metric snail regulator, a straight-line lever escapement, and a gold wheel train. With a white enamel Roman-numeral dial and subsidiary seconds display, the watch weighs 130.4 grams and offers a compelling connection to an important chapter in Patek Philippe's history.Modern German watchmaking is represented by lot 64, a Glashütte Original Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date Ref. 1-37-02-01-02-33 (est. CA$12,000-15,000). The stainless-steel watch features a distinctive square case, integrated bracelet, and rare grey dial with multiple chronograph registers and the signature twin-disc Panorama Date. Its in-house Calibre 37-02 automatic flyback chronograph movement offers a column-wheel mechanism and 70-hour power reserve, with traditional Glashütte finishing visible through the sapphire display back. The complete set includes its presentation box, leather travel case, operating manual, date-adjustment tool, and warranty card.Vintage chronograph enthusiasts will appreciate lot 73, an Omega Speedmaster Professional Ref. 145.022-68 ST (est. CA$8,000-10,000). This transitional“Moonwatch” reference marks the introduction of Omega's manual-wind Calibre 861 movement, replacing the earlier Calibre 321 while retaining the stepped black dial, long tritium hour markers, and applied metal Omega logo. Its tachymeter bezel features the desirable“Dot Over 90” configuration. Serviced in 2022, the watch includes an inner Omega presentation box, outer packaging, documentation, and bill of sale.Rounding out the featured selection is lot 74, a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Grande Taille Ref. 270.1.62 in 18K gold (est. CA$9,000-12,000). Its rectangular swivelling case reflects the Art Deco design that has defined the Reverso since its introduction, while the silvered dial, Arabic numerals, and blued steel hands provide a restrained, elegant finish. Powered by the hand-wound Calibre 822 movement, the watch is offered with its Jaeger-LeCoultre presentation box, instruction manual, 18K gold pin buckle, and ostrich leather strap.To view the complete catalogue and register to bid, visit: href="" rel="external nofollow" millerandmillerauctions/auctions/4-NE1CVK/luxury-important-watchesMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada's trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques, and important collectibles. To consign a single piece, an estate, or a collection, call (519) 573-3710, email..., or visit .

Tom Hare

Miller & Miller Auctions

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Rolex GMT-Master II, Ulysse Nardin Freak X, and Rare Vintage Watches Headline November 12 Auction News Provided By Miller & Miller Auctions October 27, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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