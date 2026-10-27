Outer Barks, Duck, NC, Welcomes New Owners Jennifer And Robby Ann Carter, And Expands Canine Wellness Services

Owners Robin and Kevin Carey with New Owners Jennifer and Robby Ann Carter

The iconic Waterfront Shops destination will host a Customer Appreciation Celebration on October 31, ahead of the Carters' official launch on November 1.

- Jennifer Carter

DUCK, NC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Outer Barks, a premier destination for Outer Banks dogs and dog lovers for nearly three decades, announced today that long-time owners Kevin and Robin Carey are officially completing the sale of the business. The specialized pet Boutique, weekly Yappy Hours, a fundraiser for non-profit animal welfare organizations on the OBX and in Currituck, and their famous on-site dog treat bakery will transition to local Southern

Shores residents Jennifer and Robby Ann Carter, effective November 1, 2026.

This transition marks a milestone chapter for the business, which has operated in Duck for 27 years. After occupying three different locations across town, Outer Barks settled into its current home on the Boardwalk at the Waterfront Shops (1240 Duck Rd.).

To honor this legacy and show appreciation to the community, the store will host a Customer Appreciation Celebration on October 31st from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Customers, visitors, and their four-legged friends are invited to stop by, swap stories, celebrate Robin and Kevin, and meet the incoming owners before the official November 1st handoff.

Crucially important for Outer Barks patrons: your expectations of the store's heritage will remain the same. Current staff members will remain, ensuring the same warm, knowledgeable service and freshly baked gourmet treats that patrons expect. "After 27 wonderful years serving this incredible community, Robin and I are thrilled to hand the leash over to Jennifer and Robby Ann," said Kevin Carey, outgoing co-owner of Outer Barks. "Our customers and dedicated staff mean everything to us. We know the passion and local connection the Carters bring will ensure Outer Barks thrives for its next quarter-century."

While Jennifer Carter fuels the expansion and management of the store's specialized canine services, incoming owner Robby Ann Carter anchors the partnership with a powerhouse background as an entrepreneur and distinguished leader in National Security. Having founded and grown many women-owned small businesses, Robby Ann is no stranger to owning and operating successful ventures. She brings a formidable suite of business acumen and

strategic strengths to Outer Barks:

. Operational Excellence: Robby Ann's background ensures seamless backend management, optimization of supply chains, and robust inventory systems tailored to support the store's retail footprint.

. Customer-Centric Innovation: With a proven track record of steering enterprise operations, she brings a sharp focus on elevated customer experiences, community relations, and modern marketing strategies to the Outer Banks marketplace.

Incoming Owner Jennifer Carter is a published, best-selling author of "The Unplanned Obstacle." She brings her extensive professional background in canine fitness, wellness, and sport performance to add a suite of specialized services to the Outer Barks umbrella:

. Canine Nutrition Consultations: As a certified Canine Nutritionist, Jennifer will launch personalized, health-focused canine nutrition consultations-available to clients both in person at the shop and virtually.

. K9 Nosework Classes: As a certified K9 Nosework Instructor and Judge, Jennifer plans to introduce specialized K9 Nosework training classes to Duck and the surrounding Outer Banks communities.

. NASDA Working Dog Sports: As a provisional North American Sport Dog Association (NASDA) judge, Jennifer hopes to add a new layer of fun to the OBX by affording local dog owners access to exciting NASDA trials and performance sports.

. Introduction of Canicross: Expanding on her role as the Race Director of the popular Rehab Rover Canicross and Trail Race in Gordonsville, VA, Jennifer aims to bring the growing sport of Canicross (canine cross-country running) to the Outer Banks landscape.

"Outer Barks has built an unmatched foundation and a beautiful community of pet lovers," said Jennifer Carter. "As local residents of Southern Shores, we know how deeply embedded this store is in the Outer Banks vacation and local lifestyle. We look forward to honoring Kevin and Robin's 27-year legacy while adding vibrant new wellness and sport opportunities for our

customers and their dogs."

For more details on the upcoming October 31st celebration or future class schedules, follow the shop updates on the official Outer Barks Facebook Page or visit outerbarks.

Outer Barks is the premier destination in the Outer Banks for dogs and dog lovers. The store features a unique selection of high-quality gear, toys, apparel, breed gifts, and an iconic on-site bakery with wholesome, all-natural dog treats fresh daily.

Jennifer Carter

Outer Barks

+1 2527154981

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Outer Barks, Duck, NC, Welcomes New Owners Jennifer and Robby Ann Carter, and Expands Canine Wellness Services News Provided By Outer Barks October 27, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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