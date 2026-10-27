CPAP Store Dubai Relocates From Business Bay To Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah

CPAP Store® Dubai's new showroom at Kempinski Palm Jumeirah offers personalized CPAP and BiPAP consultations and mask-fitting assistance.

Discover CPAP and BiPAP machines, masks, oxygen concentrators, rentals and sleep apnea testing at the new Kempinski Palm Jumeirah showroom.

- CPAP Store® Dubai Vice PresidentDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CPAP StoreDubai has relocated its CPAP and BiPAP store and showroom from Business Bay to Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, Shop RG-28, Ground Floor, Crescent West, Dubai. The new location combines specialist CPAP and BiPAP equipment and supplies, personalised guidance and complimentary valet parking.The former Business Bay showroom is permanently closed. Customers are welcome to visit the official Palm Jumeirah location or shop online at .Visitors are encouraged to check CPAP Store Dubai 's official Google Maps listing for the current Palm Jumeirah address and directions, and contact the store to confirm product availability before travelling.The showroom welcomes people newly prescribed sleep apnea therapy, experienced CPAP and BiPAP users, and travellers needing replacement supplies. Customers can explore CPAP and Auto CPAP machines, BiPAP and bilevel devices, travel CPAP equipment, oxygen concentrators and masks in person.Available product categories include full-face CPAP masks, nasal masks, nasal pillows, mask cushions, headgear, filters, heated tubing, humidifier water chambers, batteries and cleaning accessories. Customers looking to buy a CPAP machine in Dubai or explore sleep apnea equipment in the UAE can compare available options at the showroom. Availability varies by model.The store and showroom gives customers an opportunity to see equipment beyond online photographs, ask practical questions and explore replacement supplies for their existing devices. Assistance focuses on product compatibility, everyday equipment use and available options rather than diagnosis or changes to prescribed treatment.COMPLIMENTARY MASK FITTINGS, TROUBLESHOOTING and CPAP & BiPAP MACHINE SETTING CALIBRATIONCPAP Store Dubai offers complimentary CPAP mask-fitting assistance, product consultations, equipment demonstrations, troubleshooting and appropriate machine calibration or settings support. The team helps customers compare compatible products and understand their equipment options.The business also welcomes enquiries about CPAP and BiPAP purchase and oxygen concentrator purchase, subject to availability and applicable requirements. Changes to prescribed therapy settings require clinical authorisation; showroom services do not replace professional medical care.HOME SLEEP APNEA TESTING AND WORKPLACE HEALTHHome sleep apnea testing products and setup support are available for individual customers. CPAP Store Dubai also welcomes enquiries from hospitals, clinics, physicians, occupational health providers and employers, including transportation companies, construction businesses and aviation organisations supporting truck drivers, equipment operators, pilots and other personnel.Testing suitability, interpretation and treatment decisions remain with qualified healthcare professionals. Occupational or aviation fitness determinations are made by the relevant medical examiner or authority.UAE ONLINE STORE AND INTERNATIONAL NETWORKCPAP StoreDubai combines its physical showroom with UAE online shopping and international fulfilment relationships. The wider CPAP Storebusiness traces its history to 1997 and supports access to an extensive range of sleep apnea and respiratory care products beyond the showroom's displayed inventory.Customers from all seven UAE emirates: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah can enquire about equipment and UAE-wide delivery options.The showroom also welcomes visitors from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, along with international travellers staying in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. Guests of Dubai's four- and five-star hotels, and hotel concierge teams assisting them, can contact the store for CPAP supplies, travel equipment and rental enquiries. No hotel partnership is implied.Customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi can explore the online catalogue before visiting, while international travellers can enquire about supplies they may need during their stay. The combination of a physical showroom and online store offers different ways to browse products, discuss requirements and arrange purchases according to availability and the applicable delivery terms. Customers may contact the team for further information.VISIT CPAP STOREDUBAIKempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, Shop RG-28, Ground Floor, Crescent West, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Complimentary valet parking.Website:ABOUT CPAP STOREDUBAICPAP StoreDubai is a UAE-based retailer and online store offering CPAP machines, BiPAP equipment, sleep apnea masks, oxygen concentrators, replacement accessories, rentals and home sleep apnea testing products through its showroom at Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah and its online store at .

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CPAP Store Dubai Relocates from Business Bay to Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah News Provided By CPAP Store Dubai October 27, 2026, 15:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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