Cook County Property Tax Holdup: $216M Frozen For Schools, $56M In Refunds Delayed

Visionary Leadership. Proven Results. Aasi Siddique will unveil a fully funded enterprise blueprint to fix Cook County's property tax chaos.

Absolute Fiscal Responsibility: Funding the entire $55 million modernization project with a net property tax impact of exactly zero dollars ($0.00).

- Aasi Tahir SiddiqueCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, candidate for Cook County leadership Aasi Siddique officially released a comprehensive, fully funded technical and legal turnaround roadmap to overhaul the county's broken Integrated Property Tax System (IPTS). The initiative directly addresses a decade of software fragmentation and system delays between the independent offices of the Assessor, Clerk, and Treasurer that have frozen $216 million in property tax distributions to local school districts and stalled $56 million in delayed refund checks owed to 25,000 area property owners."Cook County taxpayers are tired of the constant multi-agency finger-pointing and costly vendor delays," said Aasi Siddique. "Our independent county offices have been running on incompatible databases for too long, forcing school districts to take out high-interest short-term loans to pay teachers, and leaving families waiting months for their overpayment refunds. Our campaign is presenting a concrete, enterprise-grade technical blueprint to permanently legally bind these independent offices into a single, secure cloud data standard on Day One."The proposed integration roadmap bypasses standard bureaucratic delays through three core pillars:A Binding Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA): Legally locking the Assessor, Clerk, and Treasurer into an unalterable Unified JSON Schema Contract and establishing independent, 24-hour technical arbitration to permanently eliminate political gridlock.Modern Asynchronous Cloud Infrastructure: Deploying an event-driven data pipeline powered by an Apache Kafka streaming hub, ensuring that localized software bugs or peak traffic volume cannot crash county billing or revenue distribution.Absolute Fiscal Responsibility: Funding the entire $55 million modernization project with a net property tax impact of exactly zero dollars ($0.00). This is achieved by cutting internal technical waste-clawing back cash from underperforming private vendors, eliminating duplicate multi-office paper mailings, and decommissioning three separate, expensive legacy mainframes."This is a technical problem with a clear structural solution," Aasi Siddique added. "We will focus on building the database models and drafting the county board ordinances. Our goal is to have an accurate, secure tax system that finally treats our taxpayers with the respect they deserve.“Paid for by Citizens for Aasi Siddique. A copy of our report filed with the State Board of Elections is (or will be) available for purchase from the State Board of Elections, Springfield, Illinois.”

Aasi Siddique

Citizens For Aasi Siddique

+1 312-686-2650

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cook County Property Tax Holdup: $216M Frozen for Schools, $56M in Refunds Delayed News Provided By Citizens For Aasi Siddique October 27, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, U.S. Politics...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.