Kanerika Makes Five New FLIP Migration Pathways Generally Available

New FLIP pathways support SAP Crystal Reports to DevExpress, IBM DataStage & Databricks to Microsoft Fabric, Alteryx to Databricks, Qlik to Power BI migrations.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kanerika, a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI, today announced the general availability of five new migration pathways in FLIP, its proprietary migration accelerator:- SAP Crystal Reports to DevExpress- IBM DataStage to Microsoft Fabric- Databricks to Microsoft Fabric- Alteryx to Databricks- Qlik to Microsoft Power BIThe pathways help customers modernize legacy BI, reporting and data-engineering environments with greater speed, predictability and control. Kanerika estimates that FLIP can deliver migrations up to 5x faster than manual methods in certain enterprise-scale scenarios.Why these migrations are on the table nowAs organizations expand their modern data estates, many continue to operate legacy BI, reporting and ETL platforms alongside newer cloud services. This creates pressure to decide which assets to migrate, retire or retain, while managing cost, complexity and business continuity. SAP lists mainstream maintenance for SAP Crystal Reports 2020 as scheduled to end on December 31, 2026.Manual migrations often slow down during asset discovery, dependency mapping, logic conversion and output validation. FLIP addresses these steps through a combination of automation and engineering oversight.What FLIP does on each pathway, and the potential time savingsFLIP automates the repeatable work and sends exceptions to engineers. The effort figures below are Kanerika's estimates versus manual migration. The up to 5x figure reflects the best case, enterprise-scale Databricks to Fabric migrations, where Kanerika estimates 720 hours with FLIP versus 4,000 hours using manual methods. Actual results vary depending on the size and complexity of each environment.SAP Crystal Reports to DevExpress. FLIP converts RPT files into DevExpress reports, keeping layouts, parameters, formulas and data bindings. Each output is checked against the original, and exceptions are documented. Kanerika estimates 71% to 78% less effort. A standard individual report takes an estimated 80 hours with FLIP versus 280 hours manually.IBM DataStage to Fabric. FLIP parses DataStage jobs, stages and dependencies and rebuilds them on the target. Customers can approach this in two phases: first onto an open integration layer to end IBM licensing, then onto Microsoft Fabric, Databricks or the platform of their choice, when the business is ready. FLIP automates up to 80% of the conversion in the first phase.Databricks to Fabric. FLIP catalogs notebooks, jobs, clusters, Unity Catalog objects and Delta tables, then converts notebooks and jobs into Fabric notebooks and pipelines. Delta Live Tables have no direct Fabric equivalent, so engineers rewrite them. Kanerika estimates 65% less effort for a single workload (160 hours versus 460), 78% for multi-workload projects (360 versus 1,640) and 82% for enterprise estates (720 versus 4,000).Alteryx to Databricks. FLIP translates Alteryx workflows (.yxmd), macros (.yxmc) and analytic apps (.yxwz) into Databricks-ready PySpark notebooks. Components it cannot convert are flagged for targeted engineering review. Kanerika estimates 72% to 76% less effort, depending on workflow complexity. In FLIP's October 2026 results across 277 completed workflow migrations, the median automation rate was 91.9% per workflow.Qlik to Power BI. FLIP reads Qlik Sense apps (QVF files), identifies sheets, visuals, formulas and measures, and converts supported components into Power BI-ready output. Logic with no direct equivalent, such as Set Analysis expressions, is flagged for engineering review. Kanerika estimates about 70% less effort.On all five pathways, converted output is validated against the source before cutover.How customers get startedAssessment. Kanerika inventories the environment, maps dependencies and tiers assets by complexity. Customers receive a proposed scope and an effort estimate before they commit to a migration.Scoped pilot. FLIP migrates a defined set of assets. Teams compare results with the source and confirm that business logic carries over.Scale. After the pilot is accepted, the migration extends to the full estate using the same process."Enterprises are looking for practical ways to modernize their data and analytics environments without treating every migration as a completely manual exercise," said Bhupendra Chopra, Chief Revenue Officer at Kanerika. "With these five additional pathways, we are expanding FLIP's ability to support customers and partners across a broader set of modernization scenarios. Our focus remains on combining automation with engineering expertise to make migrations more structured, predictable, and aligned with business outcomes.""Reliable migration planning begins with the customer's actual environment," said Amit Chandak, Chief Analytics Officer at Kanerika. "Our assessment identifies assets, dependencies and complexity before the pilot begins, giving customers a clearer view of scope, effort and exceptions."Earlier FLIP migrations have produced measurable results. A global interconnect solutions company moved legacy QlikView reporting to Microsoft Power BI on Fabric using FLIP and reported lower reporting maintenance, faster data-refresh cycles, and reduced infrastructure and licensing costs. In a Crystal Reports to Power BI engagement, FLIP delivered a 60% faster migration, 10x data scale and a 99.5% refresh success rate.AvailabilityThe five pathways are generally available in FLIP today. To request an assessment, visit services/migration/.Contact: contact-us/About KanerikaKanerika is a Data, AI and engineering services company headquartered in Austin, Texas. It is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI, holds Microsoft's Data Warehouse Migration to Azure specialization and is a Databricks Consulting Partner. Kanerika delivers under ISO 27001, ISO 27701, SOC 2, ISO 9001 and CMMI Level 3 certifications. FLIP is Kanerika's proprietary accelerator for data, BI and RPA migration.

Anna King

Kanerika Inc

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