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VeriPark achieves the 2026-2027 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle award

27.10.2026 / 15:20 CET/CEST

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LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VeriPark, a global solutions provider focused exclusively on financial services, has been selected for the 2026 – 2027 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle . Participation in Inner Circle is based on sales achievements that place VeriPark among the top tier of Microsoft's global AI Business Solutions partners. Inner Circle members perform at a high-level by delivering valuable , innovative solutions that help organizations excel .



Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2027, as well as virtual meetings between September 2026 and June 2027. These forums provide opportunities to discuss strategy with Microsoft executives and Inner Circle partners, and collaborate on best practices. "Our 15th Inner Circle recognition reflects the work our teams are doing to help financial institutions move from AI experimentation to practical, governed use cases," said Ozkan Erener, CEO of VeriPark. "By combining financial-services expertise with Microsoft AI, cloud and business applications, we help institutions improve customer journeys and give employees better tools for day-to-day decisions. We value the opportunity to exchange experience with Microsoft and the Inner Circle community as this next phase develops." "Inner Circle partners represent our top-selling partners worldwide. But it is more than a sales recognition; it is a community of industry leaders who work closely with Microsoft to accelerate innovation, share experience and shape the future of AI-powered business transformation. The collaboration and commitment to customer success demonstrated by this community helps advance the entire AI Business Solutions partner ecosystem around the world and deliver transformative business outcomes at scale," said Niels Jensen, Microsoft AI Business Solutions ERP Lead in Enterprise Partner Solutions. VeriPark enables financial institutions to become AI-first leaders by placing customer experience at the center of transformation. The company earned its first membership in the Inner Circle for Microsoft 365 Dynamics in 2011 and has continued to build on that recognition. This honor places VeriPark among trusted advisors for financial institutions seeking to unlock the value of AI, Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft Copilot Studio and Microsoft Azure. About VeriPark ( veripark ) With an exclusive focus on financial services, VeriPark's AI-powered Customer Experience Suite supports customer journeys across digital and assisted channels . From omnichannel delivery and customer engagement to branch automation and loan origination, VeriPark helps financial institutions accelerate transformation, improve productivity and deliver measurable business outcomes.



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