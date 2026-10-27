Maha To Receive 5 TMC Water From Ukai Dam Under Narmada Water Award: CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) In a major boost to Maharashtra's water share, directions have been issued to provide 5 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water to the state from the Ukai Dam, in accordance with the Narmada Water Disputes Tribunal Award.

The decision was finalised during a high-level review committee meeting of the Narmada Control Authority, following strong representations made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C R Patil, issued immediate instructions to facilitate the release of water following the Chief Minister's demand.

Under the original Narmada Water Disputes Tribunal Award, Maharashtra was sanctioned a total share of 10 TMC of water, comprising 5 TMC to be routed through the Narmada-Tapi diversion canal scheme and 5 TMC to be drawn directly from the Ukai Dam.

CM Fadnavis highlighted that the decision to release water in accordance with regulations was previously agreed upon in a joint meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

CM presented Maharashtra's stance alongside an update on the state's obligations toward the Narmada project, said the government release.

CM Fadnavis reiterated Maharashtra's right to its designated share of water from the Ukai Dam.

"As per the decision taken during the earlier meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra is entitled to receive its share of water from the Ukai Dam in accordance with the award regulations. We requested the Union Minister and the Gujarat Chief Minister to grant formal approval for the same," he said.

Following the presentation, Union Minister C R Patil affirmed Maharashtra's right and issued necessary directives to ensure the immediate release of the state's share of water.