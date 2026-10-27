Eyes On Ardh Kumbh: Uttarakhand CM Dhami Presents Rs 7,844 Crore Supplementary Budget

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Oct 27 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7,844.18 crore, making additional financial provision for the upcoming Ardh Kumbh Mela and other welfare schemes.

Talking to reporters, the Chief Minister said,“Funds have been allocated in this supplementary budget to ensure the completion of schemes for which provisions were made in the general budget.”

“Additionally, several new and innovative schemes have been included. These encompass provisions for the construction of a lake in Gairsain, water management, and the organisation of the Kumbh Mela. Furthermore, funding has been increased for ongoing schemes across all sectors," he said.

In a message on X, the Chief Minister wrote,“In Gairsain, a supplementary budget of Rs 7,844.18 crore for the financial year 2026-27 was presented. This budget is a significant step toward accelerating development works and effectively advancing public welfare schemes.”

“Our resolve is to build a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Uttarakhand. By infusing new momentum into the state's development journey through education, health, employment, women's empowerment, and the expansion of basic infrastructure, we are steadfastly moving forward to establish Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country,” wrote the Chief Minister.

He said earlier,“Our government is committed to the honour and welfare of brave soldiers, ex-servicemen, Agniveers, and their families.”

The formation of the Agniveer Employment Cell is an important initiative in this direction, which will ensure new opportunities for the rehabilitation, employment, and self-reliance of retired Agniveers, he said.

Before the session commenced at the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, Bhararisain (Gairsain), the Chief Minister offered floral tributes and paid homage to former Chief Minister late Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (Retd.), and former Cabinet Minister late Hira Singh Bisht, said an official statement.

He said Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is not merely our identity but our soul, culture, and pride. Salutations again and again to this sacred land.