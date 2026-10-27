Cyclone 'Arnab' Impact: Several Flights From Vizag, Vijayawada Cancelled

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Oct 27 (IANS) Very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' in the Bay of Bengal has disrupted air services in Andhra Pradesh, with airlines cancelling several flights at Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram near Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada International Airport on Tuesday.

With heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashing the coastal region under the impact of the cyclone on Tuesday, various airlines have cancelled their services as a precautionary measure.

Sixteen flights scheduled to depart from Bhogapuram on Tuesday have been cancelled. Services to destinations like Delhi, Hyderabad, Kurnool, Tirupati, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai were cancelled.

Five flights from Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada were also cancelled in view of the cyclone. Airlines have cancelled Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kadapa and Bhogapuram flights.

With the cyclone set to cross the coast on Wednesday, more flights are likely to be cancelled.

Authorities had already issued an advisory that, in view of the approaching cyclonic weather, heavy rainfall and strong winds may affect flight schedules and travel to and from Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport.

Passengers were advised to check flight status with their airline before leaving for the airport. They have been advised to allow additional travel time, subject to local weather and road conditions. Passengers have been asked to contact their airline directly for rescheduling or cancellation assistance.

Air India and Air India Express said in their advisories that weather conditions associated with Tropical Cyclone Arnab may impact flights to and from Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on 27 October. They advised passengers to check their flight status on the websites of the airlines.

As road travel may also get affected due to inclement weather, passengers have been advised to allow extra time for their journey to the airport.

Meanwhile, a review meeting was held by the Airports Authority of India to assess preparedness at airports located in the potential impact zone of severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' and ensure readiness to address any possible disruptions to civil aircraft operations.

The meeting was chaired by Puneet Kansal, Chairman and attended by Regional Executive Directors of Eastern Region and Southern Region, Airport Directors of Kolkata, Chennai,

Tirupati, Raipur, Kadapa, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Jharsuguda airports, along with ATC In-charges of Bhogapuram and Hyderabad airports.