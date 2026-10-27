Aclaris Reports Positive Asthma, Eczema Drug Trial Results - So, Why Is ACRS Stock Down Nearly 8%?



The offering includes participation from TCGX, RA Capital Management, Invus and a large mutual fund.

In an atopic dermatitis trial, patients receiving the experimental ATI-052 showed a 58% improvement in skin disease severity after 57 days. Aclaris plans to prioritize Phase 2b development in early 2027 for eosinophilic esophagitis.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) fell about 7.7% in pre-market trading on Tuesday as investors weighed a discounted $50 million share offering despite the biotech firm reporting positive early-stage trial results for its experimental asthma and eczema treatment.

Aclaris announced plans to sell about 7.8 million shares and pre-funded warrants covering an additional 6.5 million shares at $3.50 each. This represents a 7.65% discount to Monday's closing price.

The offering includes participation from TCGX, RA Capital Management, Invus and a large mutual fund, the company said.

What Did The Trial Show?

Separately, Aclaris reported positive Phase 1b results for ATI-052, an experimental antibody designed to block proteins involved in allergic inflammation. In a 14-patient atopic dermatitis trial, patients receiving ATI-052 showed a 58% improvement in skin disease severity after 57 days, compared with 13% for placebo.

Separately, a 16-patient asthma trial showed a 59% reduction in an airway inflammation marker within 15 days, compared with 15% for placebo.

The treatment was generally well tolerated, with no severe Grade 3 or 4 treatment-emergent adverse events or trial discontinuations caused by adverse events.

Aclaris plans to prioritize Phase 2b development in early 2027 for eosinophilic esophagitis, a condition that causes inflammation of the esophagus.

Aclaris is also developing Bosakitug for eczema and Modzatinib for inflammatory diseases. The company had $170.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, which management previously expected would fund operations through 2028.

Retail Remains Bullish On ACRS

Retail sentiment for ACRS on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours despite the pre-market slide.

The stock has seen some buying interest so far in 2026, gaining more than 31%.

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