Thai Senator Applauds India For Hosting Successful BRICS Forum Event

Thai Senator Commends India's Hosting of BRICS Forum

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Applauding India's flawless execution of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, Thai Senator Nophadol In-Na highlighted the platform's potential to drive deeper multilateral cooperation and act as a diplomatic bridge between regional neighbours. Commending the hosting arrangements in New Delhi, the Thai Senator rated the event among the finest global assemblies he has attended. "It is very organised here. I thank the government and the Parliament of India who organised this kind of forum. I have been to many forums in the world. This is probably one of the best organised that I haven't seen," he told ANI.

Future Outlook and Bilateral Relations

Looking ahead to the next iteration of the summit in China, Senate President of Thailand Mongkol Surasajja expressed confidence that the upcoming host would match India's high standards while expanding ties across member nations and partner states. "I think China will organise probably similar to what India has organised this year. I think the success of the forum next year in China will be-I think-we have more cooperation among the BRICS members and the partners as well," he added.

Strengthening Ties through BRICS

Addressing the dynamic between China and India, Surasajja highlighted the shared BRICS membership as a key unifying force capable of strengthening bilateral relations and fostering long-term stability. "I think with the BRICS members-both of them are BRICS members-and this will be a mediator or thing that can make these two countries become more and more friendly. Because in terms of benefit between the two countries, this is a mutual benefit. That's why I think those two countries will have strengthened their relationship in the future," the Thai senator said.

Turning to India-Thailand bilateral relations, Surasajja reaffirmed the deep historic ties between the two nations and pointed to key areas of expanded partnership following interactions with Indian parliamentary leadership, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. "Thailand and India has been a long-lasting friendship. And then, this event or forum here will strengthen our relationship, and we have met the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. And then, we will strengthen cooperation of tourism, education, economics, and so on. This will help a lot," he added.

Outcomes of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla yesterday, concluded on Tuesday with the adoption of a Joint Declaration. According to a press release, the declaration formally reiterates member nations' dedication to the principles of the United Nations Charter, sovereign equality, mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

Demonstrating India's growing diplomatic footprint under its ongoing chairship, the Joint Declaration seamlessly aligned with New Delhi's core strategic priorities. Reaffirming the consensus of the New Delhi Declaration (NDD), member parliaments issued an explicit endorsement of UN Security Council reform-referencing NDD Paragraph 13-to make global governance more representative of the Global South. India's firm stance on national security scored a major victory through robust, uncompromised counter-terrorism language; building on NDD Paragraph 40, the declaration condemned cross-border terrorism, terror financing, and safe havens while demanding zero tolerance and an end to double standards. As per the release, the final text also strongly embedded India-led developmental and climate agendas, including the expansion of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) repositories, ethical Artificial Intelligence governance, adherence to Common but Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR-RC), and unanimous support for India's BRICS Chairship. (ANI)

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