Andhra Pradesh NDA Leaders Urge Support For Local Body Election Win

NDA Leaders Call for Support in Local Elections

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president PVN Madhav on Tuesday appealed to people to support NDA candidates in the forthcoming local body elections to ensure the continued development of the State. Addressing the media persons here, Chandrababu Naidu appealed to people to support the NDA in the local body elections and give the alliance a bigger mandate than in the 2024 general elections, as a stronger mandate will help accelerate development across the State. "Local bodies must be strengthened, and we have taken responsibility for securing funds for their development," the Chief Minister added.

Chandrababu Naidu said the coalition parties gave priority to educated candidates and youth in the present local body elections. "We are implementing all the promises made before the elections and delivering welfare schemes that ensure justice to all sections of society. We undertook an extensive exercise in seat-sharing and candidate selection for these local body elections, even more detailed than the exercise conducted during the general elections. Candidates who have received official party B-forms must be supported, and all other aspirants should cooperate to ensure their victory. Disciplinary action will be taken against those who work against the alliance's decisions," he added as per the release.

Development and Government Strategy

The Chief Minister said the Centre and the State are functioning as a double-engine government. "With the NDA's victory in local bodies, we can achieve a triple-engine pace of development and appeal to people to support the alliance and set a new trend in the local body elections," he added.

The Chief Minister alleged that the YSRCP was misusing the government's patience and restraint and creating obstacles to development. "While the Opposition is preoccupied with its own family disputes and property issues, our focus is on the welfare of the poor and the development of the State. We will overcome the obstacles created by those engaging in criminal activities and move forward with our development agenda." The Chief Minister highlighted the government's achievements and its plans for balanced regional development.

Policy Reforms and Infrastructure

Chandrababu Naidu said the previous government increased electricity tariffs nine times in five years, imposing a burden of ₹32,000 crore on consumers. "Our government has avoided increasing tariffs and has instead implemented downward adjustments in true-up charges. We are improving roads and working towards a pothole-free road network. The NDA government at the Centre and in the State are working together." The Chief Minister criticised the Opposition for questioning electronic voting machines (EVMs) after electoral defeats. He added, "Those who win elections do not question EVMs, but those who lose raise the issue for political reasons. The YSRCP won 151 Assembly seats in 2019 using the same EVMs."

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said the three alliance partners were moving forward together in the local body elections and had reached a consensus on seat-sharing arrangements. "Seat-sharing among TDP, BJP and Jana Sena has been finalised through mutual understanding, and leaders and cadres at the grassroots level must work accordingly," he added. He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu used his extensive political experience to conduct a thorough exercise in finalising the seat-sharing arrangements. "All alliance partners must work together to ensure the victory of the officially announced candidates."

Pawan Kalyan also highlighted the government's development initiatives, stating that public confidence in the NDA government was attracting investments to Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan alleged that the previous government harassed employees, while the present government under According to the release, Chandrababu Naidu's leadership has made payments of ₹30,000 crore to address pending dues. The State has attracted investments worth ₹22 lakh crore, and strict action is being taken against ganja-related activities. The NDA government is working towards the goal of Gram Swaraj by strengthening village-level governance and infrastructure.

BJP State President PVN Madhav said the NDA government was delivering welfare, development and good governance. The alliance is committed to welfare, development and good governance under the NDA leadership. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)