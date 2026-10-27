Akhilesh Yadav Questions Election Commission Impartiality In UP Polls

Akhilesh Yadav Questions Election Commission Impartiality

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission, alleging that Muslims, Yadavs and SP supporters were "selectively removed" from voter lists and seeking accountability for the officials responsible. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav indirectly attacked the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh and said that political party workers were being forced to monitor the electoral process themselves. He also raised questions about the Election Commission's responsibility to maintain its credibility as a constitutional body.

“If the Election Commission were impartial and its decisions fair, we wouldn't have to keep monitoring. As a constitutional body, it has a responsibility to protect its credibility. Political party workers are now having to monitor the process themselves,” Yadav said. He further alleged that Muslims, Yadavs and SP supporters were selectively removed from voter lists and questioned whether any action had been taken against the officials responsible.“ Muslim, Yadav and SP supporters were selectively removed from voter lists... Who was held accountable? Which official faced action?” the SP chief asked.

Allegations of Electoral Fraud and BJP Links

In a post on X, Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of orchestrating electoral fraud in collusion with the Election Commission and administrative officials. She alleged that a "three-tier syllabus for electoral fraud" has been devised by an "unholy trinity" comprising the BJP, the Election Commission, and the administration. He further accused the BJP and the administration of facilitating fake voting and obstructing opposition voters during elections, besides tampering with vote counting and results.

Yadav wrote,“The BJP, the Election Commission, and the administration's unholy trinity has devised a three-tier syllabus for electoral fraud: Pre-election voter list tampering.”

Details of Alleged Malpractice

“During elections, getting fake voting done through their own people and stopping the opposition from voting every minute on pretexts like voter intimidation and names not matching in the voter list, etc. Tampering with the counting of votes and the results. The BJP is an 'electoral syndicate,” the post read.

The remarks come amid ongoing Opposition protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of irregularities and voter deletions. Meanwhile, the Congress has planned a public impeachment-style proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, followed by a 'Dilli Chalo' march and a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. (ANI)

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