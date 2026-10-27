Indian Para-Cyclist Arshad Shaikh Recovers After Surgery In Japan

Arshad Shaikh Recovers After Surgery in Japan

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Indian para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh is recovering well after undergoing surgery for a displaced fracture of his left femur sustained in a crash during the men's time trial event at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Arshad is currently recuperating at the Chutoen General Medical Centre in Shizuoka Prefecture, where Indian Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mohammed Mallick visited him on Monday and wished him a speedy recovery and a quick return to sport.

The Ambassador assured Arshad and his team members that the Indian Embassy would continue to provide all necessary assistance until he is medically fit to travel back to India. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are in constant touch with the athlete and the Indian Embassy in Japan to coordinate the assistance required during his recovery. Embassy of India in Japan shared details of the visit on X, stating, "Ambassador Mallick visited Chutoen General Medical Centre in Shizuoka to meet Indian para-cyclist Arshad Shaik, who sustained an injury while competing in the cycling event during the Aichi–Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026. Ambassador wished him a speedy recovery and assured his team of the Embassy's continued support until he is medically fit to travel back to India."

Details of the Incident and Medical Status

Arshad, who represented India at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, was the country's lone para-cyclist at the Games in Japan. He suffered the injury after falling during the men's time trial at the Izu Velodrome in Shizuoka, more than 250 km from Nagoya, and landing on his previously operated left residual limb. The injury involved the upper part of the femur near the hip. Arshad has an above-knee amputation on his left leg and relies on a prosthesis.

Before the surgery, Team India chief physician Dr Ameya Kagali had said that Arshad was in stable condition, with his vital signs normal and the athlete in good spirits. The Indian medical team had also discussed the treatment plan with Japanese surgeons and explained the nature of the injury and the recovery process to him. Arshad's fitness to travel back to India will be assessed by his treating medical team. (ANI)

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