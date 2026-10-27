JP Nadda Slams Congress President Kharge Over Remark Against PM Modi

Nadda Criticizes Kharge Over Controversial Remarks

Union Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Congress has crossed all limits. He asserted that the party would receive a befitting reply in upcoming elections. Addressing the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' Yatra in Ahmedabad, Nadda said,“The Congress party has become completely bankrupt. The Congress and its leaders should die of shame. The Congress party should drown in a handful of water. What did Kharge ji say three days ago about PM Modi's father, his late father? Is this the Congress party? Is this what the Congress party has become? They have stooped so low that the President of the Congress party, the Leader of the Opposition, the supreme leader of their party, uses such language!”

History of Political Retorts

Nadda also referred to the Congress's past remarks against PM Modi, and said the party would receive a similar response from voters in the upcoming elections.“Today, they have become so frustrated and desperate that the Congress party has crossed all limits. The Congress party has crossed every single limit. What did you call PM Modi? 'Merchant of death' (Maut ka Saudagar). And the people gave you a befitting reply, and the public's answer was made clear to all,” he said.

Election Projections and Past Controversies

“Friends, you received a befitting reply for 'Merchant of death' (Maut ka Saudagar), you received a reply for 'scorpion', and you will receive a befitting reply for this as well! In 2029 and in the upcoming elections, PM Modi will emerge victorious-this must always be remembered; that is what I want to say,” Nadda said. The remarks come after a controversy erupted during Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Shri Krishna Singh in Patna, Bihar, a day earlier. During the address, a person at the event reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, Kharge said,“Modi ka baap bhi jayega.” (ANI)

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