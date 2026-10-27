Israel Witnesses Historic Voter Turnout As National Polls Underway

Historic Voter Participation in Israel

Israeli voters cast their ballots at a historic pace, with national turnout reaching 44.9 per cent as of 2 PM (local time), according to figures released by the Central Elections Committee. The mid-afternoon figure marks a notable surge from the 38.9 per cent recorded at the same hour during the 2022 general election, Times of Israel reported. The previous PM record was set during the 1988 election, coming in 2.7 percentage points lower than the current turnout. The participation level represents the highest turnout recorded at this hour since the Central Elections Committee first began tracking hourly participation metrics in 1973.

Highlighting the historic magnitude of voter participation across the country, Dean Livne, acting director general of the Central Elections Committee, underscored, "We have surpassed all the records kept by the Central Elections Committee. There hasn't been such a nationwide voter turnout since 1973." Hailing the record-breaking participation, the Central Elections Committee encouraged the public to cast their votes. "Citizens of Israel, keep going - you're breaking all the records!" the post read.

Election Day Trends and Political Rivalries

The previous turnout at 12 PM (local time) reached 31.5 per cent, according to the Central Elections Committee. The Times of Israel reported that this participation figure marks the highest voter turnout recorded at midday since 1973, in the first election held after the Yom Kippur War, highlighting exceptionally high voter engagement across the country. The strong surge at the polls follows heavy morning participation, reflecting intense interest from the electorate as citizens cast their ballots across more than 12,000 polling stations nationwide.

Netanyahu and Eisenkot Campaigning

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an urgent rally call to his supporters on election day, urging right-wing voters to head to the polling stations immediately and vote for his Likud party (Machal). In a series of posts on X, Netanyahu characterised the vote as an existential crisis, explicitly warning of high turnout among Arab Israeli voters and accusing political rivals of jeopardising the country's governance. "We're at war for our home. Muslim Brotherhood supporters are raiding the polling stations and stealing the elections. Go out and vote, recover it!!" Netanyahu stated in a post.

On the other hand, Yashar Party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, along with his wife Hannah, cast their votes in the Knesset elections on Tuesday, pledging to take the country on a“new path”. After casting his ballot, Netanyahu's principal rival, Eisenkot, took to X and expressed his commitment to bringing political change to the country.“Taking Israel onto a new path. We will be worthy. I commit,” he said.

In a separate post on X, Eisenkot urged voters to support his party, describing it as the way to replace Netanyahu and bring about political change in Israel.“Eizenkot = The Way. There is ONE 'Way' to bring about the change and replace Netanyahu - Straight! It must be the largest party in Israel! On Tuesday, October 27, vote for 'The Way' at the ballot box,” he said. He also levelled accusations of voter fraud amid the elections, writing, "Attention, they are harming the purity of the elections. Don't let anyone destroy the change."

Context of the Election

Eisenkot, a former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief of staff, has emerged as a key challenger to Netanyahu in the closely contested parliamentary election. Today's vote, the first since the Hamas-led massacre of October 7, 2023, comes amid profound divisions on issues including accountability for the failures that allowed the attack and independence of Israel's democratic institutions and judiciary. Netanyahu who has been at the centre of power for 19 years has managed to keep his coalition in power for a full 4-year term, a rarity in Israel's politics. Now, he faces a formidable challenge in the form of former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot and his Yashar party, which lead in the various opinion surveys ahead of the vote. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)