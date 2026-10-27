Kartik Aaryan Congratulates Harry Kane On Winning 2026 Ballon D'or

Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or Win

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has congratulated England captain Harry Kane on winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or, revisiting their viral interaction in which the actor taught the footballer a popular dialogue from his film 'Chandu Champion'. Following Kane's victory in London, Kartik shared a throwback video from their meeting in Munich in March 2024 on Instagram. Congratulating the Bayern Munich striker, the National Award-winning actor wrote,“Congratulations Champion @harrykane So well deserved @ballondorofficial” Harry Kane has won the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or, becoming the first English player to claim the prestigious award since Michael Owen in 2001.

Behind the Viral Interaction

Recalling the Chandu Champion Moment

The video captures Kartik encouraging Kane to say the Hindi dialogue,“Chandu nahi, champion hai main!” from Chandu Champion. Kane attempts the line, with the two sharing a laugh at the end of the exchange. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Film Background and Recognition

The film tells the story of Murlikant Petkar, India's Paralympic gold medallist. Its dialogue,“Chandu nahi, champion hai main!”, became the highlight of Kartik and Kane's lighthearted exchange. Kartik underwent a significant physical transformation and intensive training to portray the athlete on screen. His performance received widespread appreciation from audiences and critics upon the film's release. Kartik Aaryan was also honoured with the Best Actor Award for his performance in 'Chandu Champion' at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat. (ANI)

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