SOCAR Seeks Research Ties With Turkmengaz, Turkmennebit (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is interested in establishing and expanding research and development ties with the relevant institutes of the Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit state concerns in Turkmenistan, SOCAR Deputy Vice President Nusrat Aliyev told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat on October 23.

"SOCAR is also interested in developing research and development ties in Turkmenistan. In particular, we are very keen to establish contacts with the research institutes of Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit," Aliyev said.

According to him, SOCAR's engagement with Turkmenistan has been actively developing since 2020.

"SOCAR has maintained active ties with Turkmenistan since 2020. As you know, from 2021 through 2022, we purchased Turkmen gas to meet Azerbaijan's domestic demand. This operation was successfully carried out between our two countries," Aliyev noted.

He further emphasized that the continued strengthening of bilateral relations, including within the oil and gas sector, remains a key priority for the company.

"During a joint meeting between the heads of our states, an agreement was reached to further expand ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, specifically by strengthening cooperation in the oil and gas sector. In line with the directives of our head of state, we are continuing our efforts to further develop relations in this area. Notably, in 2023, SOCAR opened a representative office in Turkmenistan, where it is conducting its operations in a positive manner," the company representative said.

Aliyev added that SOCAR is expanding its international footprint and participating in projects across various countries.

"At the same time, SOCAR is broadening its presence on the international stage and is actively involved in projects in a number of countries. In Turkmenistan, the company serves as the primary sponsor of the current exhibition and conference. In accordance with the instructions of our President, SOCAR intends to expand its activities in the region and is working actively toward that goal. I hope that in the future you will see the results of this work," he emphasized.