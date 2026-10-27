Panelized Modular Building Systems - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On The US$63 Billion Revenue Surge To 2030 As ATCO, Bechtel, BOUYGUES, Kingspan And Skanska Disrupt Construction

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Panelized Modular Building Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global panelized modular building systems market was valued at an estimated US$135.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$198.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The market outlook reflects rising demand for faster project delivery, lower on-site labor requirements, improved material efficiency, and consistent construction quality. The report also assesses recent global tariff developments and their impact on material sourcing, manufacturing costs, supply chains, and regional market growth.

Panelized Modular Building Systems Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Panelized modular construction is gaining momentum across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional projects. Off-site manufacturing enables tighter quality control, greater structural consistency, reduced construction waste, and limited disruption at project sites. Adoption is accelerating as developers and contractors respond to skilled labor shortages, higher material costs, compressed schedules, and increasingly stringent energy-efficiency requirements.

Demand is particularly strong in affordable housing, multifamily developments, senior living communities, student accommodation, educational facilities, and light commercial construction. Panelized systems are also being deployed in disaster recovery and temporary shelter projects, where rapid installation and reduced dependence on skilled site labor are essential.

Technology, Materials, and Digital Construction

Material innovation is strengthening the performance and application range of panelized modular building systems. Structural insulated panels, light-gauge steel framing, cross-laminated timber, mass timber, concrete panels, and composite systems are supporting energy-efficient and sustainable construction. Engineered wood technologies are also enabling broader use in mid-rise projects, particularly in markets focused on embodied-carbon reduction.

BIM, automated CNC machining, digital coordination, and high-precision fabrication are becoming integral to panel design and production. Manufacturers are increasingly integrating electrical conduits, plumbing channels, windows, and other components during factory production, reducing installation time and limiting rework. Advances in flat-pack delivery, modular transport, and logistics planning are also improving access to remote, urban, and space-constrained sites.

Regional and Sector Outlook

North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific remain central to global market expansion. In the United States and Canada, panelized systems are widely applied in single-family housing, multifamily developments, schools, and commercial buildings. The U.S. market was estimated at US$35.6 billion in 2024.

European demand is supported by energy-performance regulations, green building policies, and established prefabrication practices. In Asia-Pacific, urbanization, population density, housing shortages, and government-led development programs are encouraging faster adoption. China is forecast to reach US$31.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. Japan, Germany, Canada, and other major markets also present significant opportunities through 2030.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks changing construction economics, regulatory developments, advances in off-site manufacturing, and evolving customer requirements across major geographic markets. Growth is being reinforced by government incentives for green buildings, expanding investment in workforce and affordable housing, improvements in transport logistics, and building codes that increasingly accommodate modular assembly.

The analysis also examines how tariff negotiations, supply chain realignment, sourcing disruptions, and economic uncertainty are affecting steel, timber, concrete, composites, and associated construction inputs. Updated forecasts account for structural changes in globalization, regional manufacturing strategies, technology adoption, urbanization, and competitive positioning.

Market Segmentation



By material: Wood-based building systems, metal-based building systems, concrete-based building systems, and composite building systems.

By end use: Residential, commercial, and industrial construction. By geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World, with detailed coverage of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and other European markets.

The wood-based building systems segment is projected to reach US$94.3 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 7.8%. Metal-based building systems are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Report Benefits and Key Questions Addressed



Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Assessment of the principal trends, opportunities, constraints, and competitive forces shaping the global market.

Regional analysis covering established and emerging construction markets.

Evaluation of tariff impacts, sourcing risks, supply chain disruption, and geographic realignment.

Insights into the segments and regions expected to record the strongest growth through 2030.

Competitive intelligence covering market presence, strategic positioning, and leading industry participants. Actionable analysis to support investment planning, market entry, product development, and revenue-growth strategies.

Companies Featured

The report profiles 32 companies active in the panelized modular building systems market. Featured participants include Al Dabbagh Group, Algeco Global, ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., Bison Precast, BOUYGUES, ClarkWestern Dietrich Building Systems, Etex Building Performance, FullStack Modular, Guerdon Modular Buildings, Hunter Douglas Group, Kingspan Timber Solutions, Laing O'Rourke, Metek Plc, Modulaire Group, Palomar Modular Buildings, Portakabin Ltd., Robertson Group Ltd., Skanska AB, Vantem, and Wausau Homes.

Updated Trade, Economic, and Competitive Analysis

This edition incorporates global trade and economic developments available as of June 2025. Coverage includes tariff negotiations across more than 180 countries, updated market forecasts through 2030, supply chain turbulence, sourcing changes, product and process innovation, emerging construction technologies, and revised regional prospects. It also includes updated 2025 market-share estimates and competitive positioning across strong, active, niche, and limited-presence participants.

Buyers receive complimentary report updates for one year, including a July 2025 update covering finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreements, revised projections, and expanded country-level analysis.

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