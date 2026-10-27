Modular And Portable Buildings - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On A US$61.8 Billion Revenue Surge By 2032 As ATCO, Bouygues, Modulaire Group, And Skanska Reshape Construction

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Modular and Portable Buildings - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global modular and portable buildings market was valued at US$122.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$183.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Market growth is supported by rising construction costs, demand for rapidly deployable infrastructure, sustainability priorities, and continued advances in offsite construction technologies.

Global Modular and Portable Buildings Market Trends and Drivers

Modular and portable buildings are gaining adoption across construction, education, healthcare, industrial operations, disaster response, housing, and commercial applications. Shorter project timelines, reduced onsite disruption, predictable costs, and the ability to relocate or reconfigure facilities make these structures increasingly attractive to governments, institutions, and private enterprises.

Demand spans temporary site offices, classrooms, worker accommodations, healthcare facilities, retail units, logistics hubs, and permanent housing. These solutions are particularly valuable in fast-growing urban areas, remote industrial locations, and emergency environments where conventional construction may be slow, costly, or operationally impractical.

Innovation Reshaping Modular Construction

Advances in lightweight steel, structural insulated panels, composite materials, and recycled components are improving building durability, energy performance, and environmental outcomes. Manufacturers are also enhancing thermal insulation, indoor air quality, and acoustic performance to support residential, educational, and healthcare applications.

Smart building technologies are becoming more prominent, including connected climate controls, real-time energy monitoring, and digital security systems. Factory-installed plumbing, electrical systems, and interior fittings further reduce onsite labor requirements and accelerate project delivery. Greater architectural flexibility now enables modules to be combined into customized layouts, multistory structures, and integrated facilities with the appearance and functionality of conventionally constructed buildings.

Demand Across Key End-Use Markets

Governments are deploying modular buildings for affordable housing, temporary schools, military facilities, and healthcare outreach. Construction, mining, and energy companies use portable structures for offices, workforce accommodations, and storage. Hospitals and clinics rely on modular facilities to expand capacity and support diagnostic, vaccination, and specialized care programs.

Educational institutions use portable classrooms to address enrollment growth and campus renovations, while commercial organizations deploy modular offices, retail spaces, and logistics facilities in response to changing space requirements. Adoption is also increasing in rural and semi-urban markets where skilled labor and construction infrastructure may be limited.

Regulatory support for offsite construction, standardized components, digital planning tools, and improved manufacturing processes is strengthening market viability. Modular construction also supports waste reduction, material optimization, reuse, and relocation, aligning the sector with corporate and government sustainability objectives.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the modular and portable buildings market by value in US dollars, covering the following segments and geographic markets:



By type: Modular buildings and portable buildings.

By material: Steel, wood, concrete, and composite materials.

By geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Selected country coverage: France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Key Modular and Portable Buildings Market Insights



The modular buildings segment is forecast to reach US$123.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The portable buildings segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the analysis period.

The U.S. market was valued at US$33.3 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%, reaching US$38.4 billion by 2032. Additional regional analysis covers Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe, and the wider Asia-Pacific market.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent annual market data and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed analysis of market growth drivers, constraints, technologies, and emerging opportunities.

Assessment of competitive conditions across major geographic and product segments.

Actionable intelligence to support investment planning, market entry, product development, and revenue growth strategies.

Company profiles and analysis of businesses shaping the global competitive environment. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global modular and portable buildings market evolve through 2032?

Which trends, drivers, and restraints will have the greatest market impact?

Which product and material segments offer the strongest growth potential?

How will regional market dynamics and competitive positions change? Which companies are influencing innovation, capacity expansion, and market development?

Companies Featured

Featured companies include Algeco Scotsman (Modulaire Group), ATCO Ltd, Bouygues Construction, Cavco Industries, Champion Home Builders, CIMC Modular Building Systems, Clayton Homes, Dexterra, Fluor Corporation, Guerdon Modular Buildings, ICON, Katerra, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. KG, Laing O'Rourke, Lendlease Corporation, Premier Modular Ltd, Red Sea Housing Services, Shepherd Building Group (Portakabin), Skanska AB, and Z Modular (Zekelman Industries).

Domain Expert Insights and Differentiation



Domain expert perspectives: The analysis incorporates insights from specialists across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research.

Early market signals: The report tracks developments emerging through expert discussions, corporate activity, and market-relevant conversations before they are fully reflected in traditional secondary research.

Validated intelligence: Findings draw on conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other verified sources.

Strategic market direction: The report connects market signals with commercial developments to identify where the industry is heading and which changes are most relevant to business strategy.

Company intelligence: Coverage extends beyond market-level forecasts to examine businesses participating in and influencing the competitive landscape. Relevant market share analysis: Competitive structures are assessed at global and regional levels where appropriate, reflecting variations across geographic markets and industry segments.

Key Attributes:

