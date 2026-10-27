Global High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) Nuclear Fuel Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 32.0% CAGR Unlocks A USD 9.96 Billion Advanced Reactor Fuel Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on public funding, enrichment and TRISO capacity expansion, and offtake partnerships, with supply bottlenecks enhancing first-mover advantage.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) Nuclear Fuel Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HALEU nuclear fuel market was valued at USD 0.45 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 0.62 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to rise to USD 9.96 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 32.0% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report evaluates supply and demand, country-level capacity, government stockpiles, fuel cycle technologies, licensing requirements, security regulations, public funding, pricing, investment activity, and competition.

The market encompasses enrichment, deconversion into metal or oxide, and the fabrication of TRISO, metallic, oxide, and molten salt fuels. Customers include advanced reactor developers and utilities, government and defense agencies, research institutions, and space programs.

Supply Constraints Shape HALEU Nuclear Fuel Market Growth

Limited production capacity remains the market's primary constraint. Britain's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero reported in May 2024 that only Russia and China had infrastructure capable of producing HALEU at scale. In the U.S., Centrus Energy's Piketon, Ohio, facility is the only plant licensed to manufacture HALEU. The site received Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval in 2021 and had delivered 900 kilograms to the Department of Energy by June 2025. This volume remains well below projected U.S. requirements of more than 40 tonnes before 2030.

Fuel availability has already affected reactor schedules. TerraPower announced in December 2022 that its 345-megawatt Natrium demonstration project in Wyoming would be delayed by at least two years because sufficient HALEU would not be available on schedule.

Market expansion is supported by the advanced reactor pipeline, substantial government funding, and growing demand for reliable clean electricity from data centers. Fifteen companies requested HALEU from the Department of Energy, while eight developers received conditional allocations during 2025. Recipients included TRISO-X, TerraPower, Kairos Power, Radiant Industries, and Westinghouse.

Federal investment is accelerating domestic production. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 allocated USD 700 million to HALEU, while 2024 supplemental appropriations provided USD 2.7 billion for domestic enrichment. At the beginning of 2026, the Department of Energy awarded enrichment task orders valued at USD 900 million each to Centrus and General Matter.

Technology companies are also supporting reactor projects requiring advanced nuclear fuel. Google agreed in October 2024 to purchase electricity from Kairos Power reactors totaling up to 500 megawatts. Amazon invested in X-energy, supporting a development target of more than 5 gigawatts by 2039.

Investment Opportunities and Regulatory Challenges

The loss of Russian supply is increasing pressure on Western fuel cycle development. U.S. legislation signed in May 2024 bans Russian enriched uranium through 2040, with waivers scheduled to expire at the start of 2028. Russia subsequently introduced restrictions on shipments to U.S. customers.

Investment decisions remain complicated because many HALEU-fueled reactor designs have not completed licensing. Material enriched to 10 percent or more is also subject to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's Category II requirements, including enhanced physical security, material accounting, and certified transportation packages. Other challenges include limited deconversion and fabrication capacity, demanding government delivery schedules, uncertain market pricing, and lengthy fuel qualification programs.

Significant opportunities are emerging in allied-country enrichment facilities, TRISO manufacturing, advanced fuel fabrication, and fuel supply for military and space reactors. Supported by a GBP 196 million U.K. government grant from a wider GBP 300 million program, Urenco is developing a Capenhurst facility with planned annual capacity of up to 10 tonnes by 2031.

The Department of Energy selected Oklo, Terrestrial Energy, TRISO-X, and Valar Atomics for its Fuel Line Pilot Program in September 2025. BWX Technologies also delivered a complete TRISO core for the Project Pele microreactor in late 2025. Additional investment is coming from international partners, including Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and POSCO International, which are supporting Centrus's Piketon expansion.

Market Segment Outlook

Enrichment is expected to lead the market by value chain stage in 2026. It represents the most capital-intensive production step, receives a substantial share of current government funding, and remains the first major bottleneck for reactor developers. Fuel fabrication is forecast to record the highest CAGR as advanced reactors progress from demonstration projects to fleet deployment and require initial cores and recurring reloads.

TRISO particle fuel is expected to account for the largest fuel form share in 2026 and achieve the highest CAGR through 2036. Demand is supported by gas-cooled, salt-cooled, and microreactor projects, including designs developed by X-energy and Kairos Power. Metallic fuel will remain important for sodium fast reactors such as TerraPower's Natrium.

Fuel enriched to between 10 and 19.75 percent uranium-235 is projected to hold the larger market share and expand at the higher CAGR. Many advanced and research reactor designs require enrichment near the upper limit to support smaller cores and longer operating cycles.

HEU downblending is expected to provide the larger supply share in 2026 because government inventories remain an essential near-term source while commercial facilities are developed. New enrichment capacity is forecast to grow more rapidly as U.S. and U.K. projects begin production and Centrus expands its Piketon cascade.

Research & test reactors and high-temperature gas reactors are expected to represent the largest combined reactor segment in 2026. Microreactors are forecast to post the highest CAGR, supported by defense initiatives including Project Pele and the Army's Janus program.

Government & defense customers are expected to lead the market in 2026 because public agencies currently allocate supply, procure enrichment services, and finance reactor programs. Advanced reactor developers & utilities are projected to grow at the fastest rate as commercial projects advance through licensing and procurement.

Regional HALEU Market Outlook

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market in 2026. The U.S. combines licensed production, billions of dollars in federal support, the Department of Energy's HALEU Availability Program, and the world's largest concentration of advanced reactor developers. Canadian microreactor and advanced reactor initiatives are expected to contribute additional demand.

Europe is forecast to achieve the highest regional CAGR from a smaller base. Urenco's Capenhurst project is intended to reduce dependence on Russian commercial supply. Urenco, Orano, and Framatome provide an established foundation for enrichment and fuel fabrication, while reactor programs in France, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and the U.K. are expected to create long-term demand.

Asia-Pacific holds a significant market share, led by China and its gas-cooled and fast reactor programs. The HTR-PM facility at Shidaowan entered commercial operation in December 2023. South Korea is pursuing future supply through investment in Centrus, Japan operates the High Temperature Engineering Test Reactor, and India and Australia continue to evaluate advanced nuclear technologies.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa currently represent smaller shares. Prospective demand is associated with research reactors, medical isotope production, and longer-term SMR deployment in Argentina, Brazil, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Competitive Landscape

HALEU enrichment remains highly concentrated. TENEX and China National Nuclear Corporation possess large-scale capabilities, while Western markets rely on government material and limited production as Centrus, Urenco, Orano, General Matter, and other participants develop capacity. Fuel fabrication is more fragmented, with established nuclear fuel suppliers, TRISO specialists, and reactor developers investing in dedicated production lines.

Major competitive strategies include securing government awards, expanding centrifuge cascades, advancing laser enrichment, constructing deconversion and fabrication facilities, and forming investment and offtake partnerships. Companies assessed include Centrus Energy Corp., Urenco Limited, Orano SA, TENEX, China National Nuclear Corporation, General Matter, Global Laser Enrichment LLC, Laser Isotope Separation Technologies, BWX Technologies, Inc., X-energy, Framatome, Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, Global Nuclear Fuel, Standard Nuclear, Inc., TerraPower LLC, Kairos Power LLC, and Oklo Inc.

Report Benefits



Provides global HALEU nuclear fuel market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses supply-demand conditions, government inventories, planned capacity, and fuel cycle bottlenecks.

Evaluates the effects of Russian uranium restrictions, security regulations, and procurement uncertainty.

Identifies growth opportunities by value chain stage, fuel form, enrichment level, production route, reactor type, end user, and region.

Benchmarks enrichment companies, fuel fabricators, and reactor developers by capacity, technology, investment, and partnerships. Supports fuel procurement, capacity planning, partnership evaluation, investment analysis, and market entry decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Reactor Fuel Demand x Unit Value)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Enrichment and Fabrication Capacity Analysis)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Advanced Reactor Pipeline and Supportive Policy

4.2.1.2. Large Government Funding for Domestic HALEU Production

4.2.1.3. Demand for Advanced Nuclear Power for Data Centers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Lack of Non-Russian Production Capacity at Scale

4.2.2.2. Loss of Russian Supply Through Sanctions and Counter-Sanctions

4.2.2.3. Uncertain Offtake While Reactors Remain Unlicensed

4.2.2.4. Security and Transport Requirements for Category II Material

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Allied Enrichment Capacity

4.2.3.2. TRISO and Advanced Fuel Fabrication

4.2.3.3. Defense and Space Reactor Programs

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Gaps in Deconversion and Fabrication Capacity

4.2.4.2. Meeting Government Delivery Schedules

4.2.4.3. Financing Capital-Intensive Facilities Amid Uncertain Prices

4.2.4.4. Qualifying New Fuel Forms

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Government-Led Allocation and Offtake

4.3.2. New Enrichment Technologies and Entrants

4.3.3. Public-Private and International Co-Investment

4.4. HALEU Supply and Demand Analysis

4.4.1. Global HALEU Production Capacity by Country

4.4.2. HALEU Demand by Reactor Program, 2026-2036

4.4.3. HEU Downblending and Government Stockpiles

4.4.4. Supply-Demand Balance Scenarios

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. Gas Centrifuge Enrichment

4.5.2. Laser Enrichment

4.5.3. Deconversion to Metal and Oxide

4.5.4. TRISO Particle Fuel Fabrication

4.5.5. Metallic and Molten Salt Fuel Fabrication

4.5.6. Fuel Qualification and Irradiation Testing

4.6. Regulatory and Security Landscape

4.6.1. NRC Licensing for HALEU Facilities

4.6.2. Category II Security and Material Control

4.6.3. Transport Package Certification

4.6.4. Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act and Russian Export Restrictions

4.6.5. U.K. and European Regulation

4.7. Government Programs

4.7.1. DOE HALEU Availability Program

4.7.2. DOE Enrichment Acquisition Program

4.7.3. Reactor Pilot and Fuel Line Pilot Programs

4.7.4. U.K. HALEU Programme

4.8. Pricing Analysis

4.9. Value Chain Analysis

4.10. Investment & M&A Landscape

4.11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. HALEU Nuclear Fuel Market, by Value Chain Stage

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Enrichment

5.3. Deconversion

5.3.1. Metal

5.3.2. Oxide

5.4. Fuel Fabrication

6. HALEU Nuclear Fuel Market, by Fuel Form

6.1. Introduction

6.2. TRISO Particle Fuel

6.3. Metallic Fuel

6.4. Oxide Fuel

6.5. Molten Salt Fuel

6.6. Other Fuels

7. HALEU Nuclear Fuel Market, by Enrichment Level

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 5% to 10%

7.3. 10% to 19.75%

8. HALEU Nuclear Fuel Market, by Production Route

8.1. Introduction

8.2. New Enrichment

8.3. HEU Downblending

9. HALEU Nuclear Fuel Market, by Reactor Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. High-Temperature Gas Reactors

9.3. Sodium Fast Reactors

9.4. Molten Salt & Fluoride Salt-Cooled Reactors

9.5. Microreactors

9.6. Light Water SMRs with Higher Enrichment

9.7. Research & Test Reactors

10. HALEU Nuclear Fuel Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Advanced Reactor Developers & Utilities

10.3. Government & Defense

10.4. Research Institutions

10.5. Space Agencies

11. HALEU Nuclear Fuel Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. U.K.

11.3.2. France

11.3.3. Netherlands

11.3.4. Germany

11.3.5. Poland

11.3.6. Sweden

11.3.7. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. South Korea

11.4.3. Japan

11.4.4. India

11.4.5. Australia

11.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Argentina

11.5.2. Brazil

11.5.3. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. UAE

11.6.2. Saudi Arabia

11.6.3. South Africa

11.6.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Enrichment Companies

13.1. Centrus Energy Corp.

13.2. Urenco Limited

13.3. Orano SA

13.4. TENEX (Rosatom)

13.5. China National Nuclear Corporation

13.6. General Matter

13.7. Global Laser Enrichment LLC

13.8. Laser Isotope Separation Technologies

Fuel Fabricators

13.9. BWX Technologies, Inc.

13.10. X-energy (TRISO-X)

13.11. Framatome

13.12. Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

13.13. Global Nuclear Fuel

13.14. Standard Nuclear, Inc.

Reactor Developers with Fuel Programs

13.15. TerraPower LLC

13.16. Kairos Power LLC

13.17. Oklo Inc.

14. Appendix

14.1. Related Reports

14.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [279]

List of Figures [53]

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