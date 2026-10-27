Global High-Purity Quartz Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 4.04 Billion As Semiconductor And Solar Demand Drive Capacity And Supply Resilience

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Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "High-Purity Quartz Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-purity quartz market was valued at USD 1.85 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.94 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 4.04 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Growth is being driven by semiconductor manufacturing, solar photovoltaic capacity additions, advanced optical applications, and rising investment in secure critical mineral supply chains.

The report assesses global high-purity quartz deposits and reserves, production capacity by company and country, processing technologies, supply risks, pricing by grade, sustainability, critical minerals policy, investment activity, M&A, and the competitive landscape. It also examines demand associated with semiconductor and solar ingot production, along with natural quartz from pegmatite, vein, and hydrothermal deposits and synthetic high-purity silica.

High-purity quartz is essential to fused quartz crucibles used in single-crystal silicon ingot production. It is also used in quartz tubes, rods, plates, rings, and fabricated components for semiconductor fabs, solar cell manufacturing, optical fiber production, lighting, and advanced optics. These applications require consistent purity, reliable processing, and rigorous customer qualification.

High-Purity Quartz Market Dynamics

Silicon ingot production remains the principal source of high-purity quartz demand. Semiconductor fabs also consume quartz components during diffusion, oxidation, and etch processes. Increasing production of AI chips, HBM, advanced memory, and leading-edge logic devices is supporting sustained demand for semiconductor-grade quartz.

Solar manufacturing generates substantial volume demand, with several producers using long-term purchase agreements and customer prepayments to secure supply. Sibelco reported that its IOTA quartz output increased by more than 70% between 2019 and 2023. The company is also advancing additional capacity at Spruce Pine to support contracted demand.

New polysilicon, ingot, and wafer manufacturing projects outside China are creating further opportunities. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund signed agreements in 2024 covering a 20 GW ingot and wafer facility with TCL Zhonghuan and a 10 GW cell and module plant with JinkoSolar. In Oman, United Solar Polysilicon's Sohar facility is designed for an initial annual capacity of 50,000 tonnes, with plans to increase production to 100,000 tonnes.

Supply concentration remains the market's most significant constraint. Spruce Pine in North Carolina is the leading source of the highest-grade natural material. Sibelco and The Quartz Corp operate mines and processing facilities in the district. Both companies suspended work on 26 September 2024 ahead of Hurricane Helene, which disrupted roads, railways, electricity, and communications. Sibelco resumed production and shipments on 10 October 2024, highlighting the supply-chain exposure created by dependence on a limited number of qualified deposits.

U.S. Geological Survey data indicate that U.S. sales and use of ground high-purity quartz increased from approximately 100,000 tonnes annually in 2020 and 2021 to around 200,000 tonnes annually between 2022 and 2024. Reported prices ranged from USD 500 to USD 20,000 per tonne, depending on grade.

Market value is also affected by solar industry cycles. In China, inner-layer crucible sand was priced at approximately CNY 410,000 per tonne in early 2024 before losing about half its value during the year as demand weakened and crucible manufacturers reduced purchasing. Adding new supply remains costly and time-consuming because buyers impose lengthy qualification requirements, while lattice-bound impurities can prevent deposits from achieving chip-grade specifications.

Segment Outlook

By grade, high grade quartz is expected to account for the largest market share by value in 2026. Its use in semiconductor crucibles and fab components, combined with limited availability from qualified deposits, supports premium pricing. Medium grade quartz is projected to record the highest CAGR, supported by solar crucible production and expanding supply from emerging producers. Low grade material faces greater pricing pressure in less demanding applications.

Natural high-purity quartz is forecast to retain the larger share by source in 2026, reflecting the continued dependence of crucible manufacturers on established mining districts. Synthetic high-purity silica is expected to grow faster as advanced semiconductor and optical applications require increasingly stringent purity levels. Brazil's hydrothermal quartz lascas reserves could become more important if regional processing capacity expands.

Sand & granules are projected to lead the market by form and register the highest CAGR. Crucible manufacturers use the purest sand for inner layers that contact molten silicon, while other grades are used in middle and outer layers. Lumps and powder primarily serve specialized glass, optical, and industrial applications.

Fused quartz crucibles are expected to remain the largest end-product segment in 2026 because they are consumed during silicon crystal growth. Quartz glassware is projected to achieve the highest CAGR, supported by recurring replacement demand for diffusion tubes, rings, rods, plates, and etch components used in semiconductor fabs.

Semiconductors are forecast to lead the application market by value in 2026 due to the premium grades required for chip production. Solar photovoltaics are projected to grow at the highest CAGR as ingot and wafer capacity expands in the Middle East, India, and North America. Solar manufacturing remains the largest application by volume and a major influence on high-purity quartz pricing.

Regional Market Opportunities

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global high-purity quartz market in 2026. China dominates solar polysilicon, ingot, and wafer manufacturing and continues to invest in domestic supply. Jiangsu Pacific Quartz is developing capacity that includes 150,000 tonnes of semiconductor-grade sand and 60,000 tonnes of other high-purity sand. Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are major consumers through their semiconductor and wafer industries, while India, Australia, Vietnam, and Malaysia are expanding solar, mineral, and chip-related activities.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to record the highest regional CAGR from a smaller base. Planned Saudi Arabian solar manufacturing projects and Oman's Sohar polysilicon facility will require reliable crucible and quartz supplies. Israel, the UAE, Egypt, and South Africa provide additional opportunities in semiconductor fabrication, solar manufacturing, and mineral processing.

North America retains a significant market position due to Spruce Pine, Sibelco's expansion plans, and new U.S. solar wafer and semiconductor fab capacity. Europe benefits from established quartz glass and fused silica manufacturers, Norway's resource base, and the EU Critical Raw Materials Act, which took effect in May 2024. Latin America's growth potential is supported by Brazil's quartz reserves and Mexico's Kutsari semiconductor program, launched in February 2025.

Competitive Landscape

The highest-grade segment is highly consolidated, with Sibelco and The Quartz Corp supplying much of the premium natural quartz produced at Spruce Pine. Lower grades are more fragmented, with Jiangsu Pacific Quartz and other Chinese companies expanding capacity. Competition centers on purity, consistency, supply security, processing expertise, customer qualification, long-term contracts, and production costs.

Companies profiled in the report include Sibelco, The Quartz Corp, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd., Heraeus Conamic, Momentive Technologies, Shin-Etsu Quartz Products Co., Ltd., Tosoh Quartz Corporation, Ferrotec Holdings Corporation, QSIL GmbH, Hubei Feilihua Quartz Glass Co., Ltd., Japan Super Quartz Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation.

Report Benefits



Provides global high-purity quartz market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates semiconductor, solar photovoltaic, optical fiber, lighting, and advanced optics demand.

Assesses supply concentration, qualification barriers, mining restrictions, pricing cycles, and processing challenges.

Identifies growth opportunities by grade, source, form, end product, application, and region.

Tracks capacity expansions, synthetic silica development, long-term supply agreements, investments, and emerging quartz deposits.

Benchmarks leading producers, quartz glass manufacturers, and crucible suppliers. Supports sourcing, market-entry, investment, supply-risk, and strategic planning decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Expanding Silicon Ingot and Wafer Production for Semiconductors

4.2.1.2. Long-Term Supply Agreements with Solar Photovoltaic Manufacturers

4.2.1.3. Build-Out of Polysilicon, Ingot, and Wafer Capacity in New Regions

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Geographic Concentration of Supply and Exposure to Disruption

4.2.2.2. Overcapacity and Price Collapse in the Solar Supply Chain

4.2.2.3. High Technical and Capital Barriers to New Supply

4.2.2.4. Restrictions on Quartz Ore Mining

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Capacity Expansion at Established Deposits

4.2.3.2. Development of New Quartz Sources

4.2.3.3. Localization of Semiconductor-Grade Quartz Production

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Qualifying New Deposits to Semiconductor-Grade Purity

4.2.4.2. Energy and Chemical Intensity of Processing

4.2.4.3. Cyclicality of End Markets

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Long-Term Contracts with Customer Prepayments

4.3.2. Investment in Supply Chain Resilience

4.3.3. Substitution of Imported Quartz with Domestic Supply in China

4.4. Supply Analysis

4.4.1. Global High-Purity Quartz Deposits and Reserves

4.4.2. Production Capacity by Company and Country

4.4.3. Capacity Expansion Pipeline

4.4.4. Supply Risk Assessment (Including Hurricane Helene Case Study)

4.5. Demand Analysis

4.5.1. Crucible Demand from Semiconductor Ingot Growth

4.5.2. Crucible Demand from Solar Ingot Growth

4.5.3. Quartz Glassware Demand from Semiconductor Fabs

4.5.4. Optical Fiber and Other Demand

4.6. Technology Landscape

4.6.1. Beneficiation and Flotation

4.6.2. Magnetic and Optical Separation

4.6.3. Acid Leaching and Hot Chlorination

4.6.4. Synthetic High-Purity Silica Production

4.6.5. Crucible Manufacturing (Inner, Middle, and Outer Layers)

4.6.6. Impurity Analysis and Quality Control

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Pricing Analysis

4.8.1. Prices by Grade

4.8.2. Solar Crucible Sand Price Trends, 2022-2026

4.8.3. Semiconductor-Grade Pricing and Contract Structures

4.9. Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.9.1. Critical Minerals Policies (U.S., EU, Japan, China, India)

4.9.2. Mining Permitting and Environmental Regulations

4.9.3. Trade and Tariff Treatment of Quartz and Quartz Products

4.10. Sustainability and ESG Analysis

4.11. Investment & M&A Landscape

4.12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. High-Purity Quartz Market, by Grade

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Low Grade (99.95% to 99.99% SiO2)

5.3. Medium Grade (99.99% to 99.997% SiO2)

5.4. High Grade (Above 99.997% SiO2)

6. High-Purity Quartz Market, by Source

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Natural High-Purity Quartz

6.2.1. Pegmatite-Derived Quartz

6.2.2. Vein and Hydrothermal Quartz (Including Lascas)

6.3. Synthetic High-Purity Silica

7. High-Purity Quartz Market, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Sand & Granules

7.3. Lumps

7.4. Powder

8. High-Purity Quartz Market, by End Product

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Fused Quartz Crucibles

8.2.1. Semiconductor Crucibles

8.2.2. Solar Crucibles

8.3. Quartz Glassware

8.3.1. Tubes and Rods

8.3.2. Ingots and Plates

8.3.3. Fabricated Components

8.4. Optical Fiber Preforms

8.5. Others

9. High-Purity Quartz Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Semiconductors

9.2.1. Wafer Production (Czochralski Crucibles)

9.2.2. Fab Consumables (Diffusion, Oxidation, and Etch Components)

9.3. Solar Photovoltaics

9.3.1. Ingot Crucibles

9.3.2. Cell Processing Consumables

9.4. Optical Fiber & Telecommunications

9.5. Lighting

9.6. Optics & Others

10. High-Purity Quartz Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Asia-Pacific

10.2.1. China

10.2.2. Japan

10.2.3. South Korea

10.2.4. Taiwan

10.2.5. India

10.2.6. Australia

10.2.7. Vietnam

10.2.8. Malaysia

10.2.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.3. North America

10.3.1. U.S.

10.3.2. Canada

10.4. Europe

10.4.1. Germany

10.4.2. Norway

10.4.3. France

10.4.4. Netherlands

10.4.5. Italy

10.4.6. U.K.

10.4.7. Rest of Europe

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. Saudi Arabia

10.6.2. Oman

10.6.3. UAE

10.6.4. Israel

10.6.5. Egypt

10.6.6. South Africa

10.6.7. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Sibelco

12.2. The Quartz Corp

12.3. Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd.

12.4. Heraeus Conamic

12.5. Momentive Technologies

12.6. Shin-Etsu Quartz Products Co., Ltd.

12.7. Tosoh Quartz Corporation

12.8. Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

12.9. QSIL GmbH

12.10. Hubei Feilihua Quartz Glass Co., Ltd.

12.11. Japan Super Quartz Corporation

12.12. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [417]

List of Figures [46]

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