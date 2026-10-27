Global Synthetic DNA Market - 2026 Edition: Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 AI, Enzymatic Synthesis, And Gene Therapy Drive 18.8% CAGR And A US$13B Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Asia Pacific growth and prioritize enzymatic DNA synthesis, gene synthesis, therapeutics, AI-assisted design and high-throughput automation.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Synthetic DNA Market - 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report values the global synthetic DNA market at approximately US$5.5B in 2025 and projects it will reach approximately US$13.0B by 2030, representing an estimated CAGR of 18.8% from 2026-2030. Market expansion is being supported by accelerating innovation in gene editing, cell and gene therapy, synthetic biology and high-throughput DNA synthesis.

North America accounts for approximately 42% of global demand in 2025, making it the largest regional synthetic DNA market. Its leadership is supported by a substantial concentration of biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers and contract-research institutions. Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, recording an estimated CAGR of 25.4%. Regional growth is led by China's expanding domestic gene-synthesis manufacturing capacity and India's biotechnology-outsourcing sector, which is advancing at approximately 30% CAGR - the highest rate among the major markets assessed in the report.

The market increased from an estimated US$3.1B in 2021 to US$5.5B in 2025, reflecting a historical CAGR of approximately 15%. Demand during this period was driven by expanding CRISPR-based gene editing programs, cell and gene therapy development, and broader synthetic biology research. These activities continue to increase requirements for custom oligonucleotides, synthetic genes and advanced DNA constructs.

By synthesis type, oligonucleotide synthesis leads the market with a 40% share. Gene synthesis is the fastest-growing category and is expected to advance at approximately 22% CAGR. By technology, chemical (phosphoramidite) synthesis remains the dominant platform with a 55% market share. Enzymatic DNA synthesis is forecast to grow at approximately 28% CAGR, supported by rising demand for longer, higher-fidelity constructs and next-generation synthesis capabilities.

Research and synthetic biology represent the largest application segment, accounting for 34% of global demand. Therapeutics and gene/cell therapy comprise the fastest-growing application area, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 24%. Growth is being reinforced by investment in therapeutic pipelines, commercialization of synthetic biology applications across industrial and agricultural biotechnology, and continued development of automated synthesis infrastructure.

Several technology and commercialization trends are reshaping the global synthetic DNA market. These include:



Commercialization of enzymatic DNA synthesis platforms

Increasing adoption of AI-assisted sequence design

Expansion of high-throughput array-based synthesis systems

Greater use of automated laboratory workflows Rising direct-to-researcher digital ordering

Despite its strong outlook, the industry faces operational, technical and regulatory challenges. High equipment and reagent costs can limit access to advanced synthesis systems, while biosafety and gene-synthesis-screening requirements add compliance complexity. Manufacturers must also address the technical difficulty of scaling long and high-fidelity constructs. Continued reliance on skilled molecular-biology personnel remains another constraint as demand for specialized expertise rises.

The competitive landscape includes diversified life-sciences-tools companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies and Integrated DNA Technologies, a Danaher company. Dedicated gene-synthesis specialists include Twist Bioscience and GenScript Biotech, while Ansa Biotechnologies and Synthego represent emerging enzymatic-synthesis and CRISPR-focused innovators. Competition is concentrated around synthesis fidelity, throughput, turnaround time, automation and the ability to deliver increasingly complex sequences at scale.

Entering 2026, the global synthetic DNA market is positioned for sustained structural growth. Expanding gene-therapy pipelines, wider synthetic-biology commercialization and advances in enzymatic and high-throughput synthesis are expected to support demand through 2030, creating opportunities for established suppliers and technology innovators across the global DNA synthesis ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Definition and Scope of the Report

1.3 Synthetic DNA Industry Value Chain

1.4 Research Methodology

2. Market Size and Growth

2.1 Global Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Synthetic DNA Market Size and Growth

2.3 Global Synthetic DNA Market Growth Analysis

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Market Challenges and Restraints

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 Market Segmentation Overview

3.2 By Synthesis Type

3.3 By Technology

3.4 By Application

3.5 By DNA Format

3.6 By End User

4. Regional and Country Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 United States

4.1.2 Canada

4.1.3 North America - Country Comparison

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Germany

4.2.2 United Kingdom

4.2.3 France

4.2.4 Italy

4.2.5 Spain

4.2.6 Europe - Country Comparison

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 Japan

4.3.3 India

4.3.4 South Korea

4.3.5 Australia

4.3.6 Asia Pacific - Country Comparison

4.4 Latin America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

4.6 Global Regional Comparison

5. Technology, Application and Evidence Insights

5.1 Synthetic DNA Technology Landscape

5.2 Chemical and Enzymatic Synthesis Platforms

5.3 High-Throughput and Automated Synthesis

5.4 Synthetic DNA in Research and Synthetic Biology

5.5 Synthetic DNA in Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Industrial Applications

5.6 AI, Automation and Digital Sequence Design

5.7 Competitive Technology Positioning

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

6.2 Major Companies

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Twist Bioscience

7.2 Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)

7.3 GenScript Biotech

7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.5 Agilent Technologies

7.6 Eurofins Genomics

7.7 Synthego

7.8 Ansa Biotechnologies

8. Strategic Insights and Outlook

8.1 Key Market Opportunities

8.2 Emerging Technology Opportunities

8.3 Strategic Recommendations

8.4 Global Market Outlook

List of Tables [9]

List of Figures [25]

Companies Featured



Twist Bioscience

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)

GenScript Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins Genomics

Synthego Ansa Biotechnologies

For more information about this report visit

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