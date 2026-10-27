Malaysia Used Car - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Digital Retail, SUV Demand, And EV Resales Propel Market To USD 27.04 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by stocking high-margin SUVs, expanding certified digital retail, bundling finance and insurance, and preparing for EV resale and servicing demand.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malaysia Used Car - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Malaysia used car market was valued at USD 18.67 billion in 2025 and is estimated to increase from USD 19.86 billion in 2026 to USD 27.04 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a CAGR of 6.36% during 2026-2031, supported by rising new-car prices, expanding digital retail platforms and growing demand for affordable personal mobility.

Higher New-Car Prices Strengthen Used Vehicle Demand

New-vehicle prices increased during 2024 and are expected to rise by another 8-20% when excise duty reforms take effect in 2026. These increases are encouraging middle-income households to consider pre-owned vehicles, particularly models priced between USD 5,000 and USD 9,999. This price segment accounted for 38.74% of the market in 2025.

Persistent inflation, currency weakness and higher import costs are expected to maintain a substantial price difference between new and used vehicles. Local brands such as Perodua and Proton remain attractive in the secondary market because of their broad availability, accessible maintenance and affordable replacement parts. Diverse model selection and integrated financing and insurance services are also helping buyers complete purchases more efficiently.

Digital Platforms Reshape the Customer Journey

Digital adoption is transforming the Malaysia used car market as buyers increasingly begin their purchasing journey through mobile searches, vehicle comparison tools and online valuation services. The online sales channel is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.73%, although many customers continue to prefer a last-mile physical inspection before completing a transaction.

AI-driven inspections, real-time pricing tools, virtual showrooms and digital customer-experience systems are improving transparency across the market. These capabilities allow buyers to compare inventory, evaluate vehicle condition and explore financing options before visiting a physical location. Traditional dealerships are also strengthening their digital presence to respond to changing consumer expectations.

Regulatory Enforcement Supports Legitimate Dealers

Tighter controls on counterfeit and illegally imported vehicles are expected to improve confidence in documented used car transactions. The end of the Open Approved Permit model and the introduction of RM300 Vehicle Entry Permit fines for Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia highlight stronger border enforcement.

Although stricter compliance requirements may raise costs in the near term, they are likely to benefit organised vendors with verifiable ownership records, certified inspections and established after-sales services. Fragmented inspection standards remain a market restraint, but growing demand for warranties and reliable documentation is encouraging more customers to use organised sales channels.

SUVs and Organised Vendors Record Faster Growth

Sedans held the largest Malaysia used car market share by vehicle type in 2025 at 37.68%. However, SUVs are forecast to achieve a CAGR of 7.03%, making them the fastest-growing body style. Demand is supported by elevated driving positions, improved flood clearance and an expanding supply of relatively recent models entering the resale market.

Hatchbacks continue to appeal to entry-level buyers because of their lower running costs, while Multi-Purpose Vehicles remain popular among larger families and ride-hailing operators seeking flexible seating. Dealers offering a broad range of SUV trims may benefit as infrastructure development contributes to longer urban commutes and consumers place greater emphasis on comfort and versatility.

Unorganised vendors accounted for 62.54% of the market in 2025, but organised operators are projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.47%. Warranty protection, certified inspections, online valuations and after-sales support are encouraging buyers to pay modest premiums for greater transaction security and peace of mind.

Electric Vehicles Present an Emerging Resale Opportunity

Petrol vehicles represented 75.92% of used car transactions in 2025 and are expected to remain the dominant fuel category. Battery-electric vehicles, however, are forecast to record the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.15%, supported by incentives and continued charging infrastructure development. Diesel vehicles remain important for logistics fleets, while hybrids offer an alternative for drivers concerned about charging access and range.

The used xEV segment is projected to triple between 2026 and 2031 as Malaysia expands its charging network toward 10,000 points and more mass-market electric vehicles enter secondary circulation. Dealers are responding by developing high-voltage servicing capabilities and preparing for new residual-value opportunities. Together, electrification, digitalisation and affordability are expected to shape the next phase of growth in the Malaysia used car market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Escalating new-car prices

4.2.2 Digital retail platform expansion

4.2.3 Diverse selection among models

4.2.4 Integrated financing & insurance

4.2.5 OEM-backed CPO programs

4.2.6 Telematics-enabled transparency

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Counterfeit / illegally imported vehicles

4.3.2 EV residual-value uncertainty

4.3.3 Fragmented inspection standards

4.3.4 Limited aftermarket warranty

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value (USD))

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Hatchbacks

5.1.2 Sedans

5.1.3 Sport-Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

5.1.4 Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs)

5.1.5 Others (convertibles, coupes, crossovers, sports cars)

5.2 By Vendor Type

5.2.1 Organised

5.2.2 Unorganised

5.3 By Fuel Type

5.3.1 Petrol

5.3.2 Diesel

5.3.3 Hybrid (HEV & PHEV)

5.3.4 Battery-Electric (BEV)

5.3.5 LPG / CNG / Others

5.4 By Vehicle Age

5.4.1 0 - 2 Years

5.4.2 3 - 5 Years

5.4.3 6 - 8 Years

5.4.4 9 - 12 Years

5.4.5 More than 12 Years

5.5 By Price Segment

5.5.1 Less than USD 5 000

5.5.2 USD 5 000 - USD 9 999

5.5.3 USD 10 000 - USD 14 999

5.5.4 USD 15 000 - USD 19 999

5.5.5 USD 20 000 - USD 29 999

5.5.6 More than or equal to USD 30 000

5.6 By Sales Channel

5.6.1 Online

5.6.1.1 Digital Classified Portals

5.6.1.2 Pure-play e-Retailers

5.6.1.3 OEM-Certified Online Stores

5.6.2 Offline

5.6.2.1 OEM-Franchised Dealers

5.6.2.2 Multi-brand Independent Dealers

5.6.2.3 Physical Auction Houses

5.7 By Ownership

5.7.1 First-owner Resale

5.7.2 Multi-owner

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 CARSOME Sdn Bhd

6.4.2 myTukar Sdn Bhd

6.4.3 Sime Darby Auto Selection

6.4.4 UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd (TOPMARK)

6.4.5 Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (CPO)

6.4.6 Mudah.my Sdn Bhd

6.4.7 Carlist.my

6.4.8 Caricarz Sdn Bhd

6.4.9 BMW Malaysia (Premium Selection)

6.4.10 Perodua Pre-Owned Vehicles

6.4.11 Proton Certified Pre-Owned

6.4.12 Bermaz Auto Pre-Owned

6.4.13 TC Euro Cars (Renault)

6.4.14 GoCar Subs / GoEV Marketplace

6.4.15 EasyCars

6.4.16 MUV Marketplace

6.4.17 Big Three Auto

6.4.18 Motor Trader Malaysia

6.4.19 eBid Motors

6.4.20 Carsome Certified Lab

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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