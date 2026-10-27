Global Calcined Anthracite Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Steel And EV Battery Demand Drive 4.0% CAGR And USD 5.4 Billion Opportunity

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Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Calcined Anthracite Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global calcined anthracite market was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 4.1 billion in 2026 to USD 5.4 billion by 2033. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 4.0% from 2026 to 2033. Asia Pacific led the market with a 76.0% revenue share in 2025, reflecting the region's extensive steel manufacturing capacity, industrial development, and infrastructure activity.

Market growth is being driven by the increasing use of calcined anthracite in electric arc furnaces, pulverized coal injection, basic oxygen steel making, cast iron production, and other metallurgical applications. Its high fixed-carbon content, dense structure, low volatility, and minimal impurities make it a preferred carbon material for steel producers seeking consistent performance and product quality.

Calcined anthracite is also gaining attention as an alternative to pet coke as governments and industries strengthen pollution-control and environmental-sustainability requirements. Continued infrastructure development across major economies is increasing steel consumption, which supports demand for carbon materials used throughout the manufacturing process. The expanding role of steel in construction and automotive production is expected to provide additional opportunities for calcined anthracite suppliers.

The global transition toward electric vehicles is creating further demand for electrically calcined anthracite. Growth in high-performance battery production is increasing interest in carbon materials that offer strong electrical and thermal conductivity. Carbon electrode paste requirements in the EV value chain, along with filler applications associated with battery casings, are expected to support market expansion. Continuous research and development focused on additional industrial applications may further strengthen the long-term outlook.

Gas-calcined anthracite remains an important material in cast iron and steel production because of its dense properties and high-quality carbon content. Electrically calcined anthracite is positioned to benefit from emerging energy-storage and advanced industrial applications. Together, these product categories are expected to support steady calcined anthracite market growth throughout the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report evaluates revenue and volume growth at the global, regional, and country levels. It also examines industry trends, market opportunities, competitive conditions, and segment performance from 2021- 2033.



Calcination Outlook: Gas and electrical calcination, measured by volume in kilotons and revenue in USD billion.

Application Outlook: Pulverized coal injection, basic oxygen steel making, electric arc furnaces, and other applications. Regional Outlook: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with country-level analysis of major markets.

Geographic Coverage



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Europe: Germany, UK, and France. Asia Pacific: China, Japan, and India.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain central to the global calcined anthracite market due to large-scale steelmaking operations and continued industrial investment in China, Japan, and India. North America and Europe also present opportunities as steel producers pursue operational efficiency, lower-emission inputs, and reliable carbon sources for metallurgical processes.

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Detailed assessment of calcination types, applications, regions, and major country markets.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluation of leading participants, market presence, competitive strategies, and market share.

Market forecasts: Revenue and volume projections designed to support market assessment and investment planning.

Growth opportunity analysis: Identification of trends and emerging applications that may create new revenue streams.

Strategic recommendations: Actionable insights to guide business development, product planning, and market-entry decisions. Innovation tracking: Coverage of product developments and research initiatives influencing the competitive landscape.

The report provides decision-makers with market intelligence on calcined anthracite demand, regional performance, application trends, competitive positioning, and future growth opportunities. These insights can help manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and other industry stakeholders evaluate market potential and develop informed strategies through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Calcined Anthracite Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Calcine Anthracite Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.1.1. Bargaining Power of the Suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining Power of the Buyers

3.4.1.3. Threats of Substitution

3.4.1.4. Threats From New Entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political Landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic and Social Landscape

3.4.2.3. Technological Landscape

3.4.2.4. Environmental Landscape

3.4.2.5. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. Calcined Anthracite: Calcination Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Calcine Anthracite Calcination Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Gas

4.3.1. Gas Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

4.4. Electrical

4.4.1. Electrical Fluids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

Chapter 5. Calcined Anthracite: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Calcine Anthracite Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Pulverized Coal Injection

5.3.1. Pulverized Coal Injection Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

5.4. Basic Oxygen Steel Making

5.4.1. Basic Oxygen Steel Making Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

5.5. Electric Arc Furnaces

5.5.1. Electric Arc Furnaces Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

Chapter 6. Calcined Anthracite Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Calcined Anthracite Share, Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.2. North America

6.2.1. North America Calcined Anthracite Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

6.2.2. U.S.

6.2.2.1. U.S. Calcined Anthracite Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

6.2.3. Canada

6.2.3.1. Canada Calcined Anthracite Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

6.2.4. Mexico

6.2.4.1. Mexico Calcined Anthracite Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Europe Calcined Anthracite Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

6.3.2. UK

6.3.2.1. UK Calcined Anthracite Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.3.1. Germany Calcined Anthracite Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

6.3.4. France

6.3.4.1. France Calcined Anthracite Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Asia Pacific Calcined Anthracite Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

6.4.2. China

6.4.2.1. China Calcined Anthracite Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.3.1. Japan Calcined Anthracite Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

6.4.4. India

6.4.4.1. India Calcined Anthracite Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million) (Volume in Kilotons)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Rheinfelden Carbon Products GmbH

7.4.1.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.1.2. Financial Performance

7.4.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.1.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

7.4.2. JH CARBON PTY LTD

7.4.2.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.2.2. Financial Performance

7.4.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.2.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

7.4.3. RESORBENT, s.r.o.

7.4.3.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.3.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.3.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

7.4.4. Asbury Carbons

7.4.4.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

7.4.5. Ningxia Carbon Valley International Co., Ltd.

7.4.5.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.5.2. Financial Performance

7.4.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.5.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

7.4.6. Rheinbraun Brennstoff GmbH

7.4.6.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.6.2. Financial Performance

7.4.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.6.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

7.4.7. Ning Xia Coallcian Carbon & Coke Co., Ltd

7.4.7.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.7.2. Financial Performance

7.4.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.7.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

7.4.8. Dev Energy

7.4.8.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.8.2. Financial Performance

7.4.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.8.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

7.4.9. Carbon Resources

7.4.9.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.9.2. Financial Performance

7.4.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.9.4. Recent Developments/Strategic Initiatives

7.4.10. Singhania International Limited

7.4.10.1. Participant's Overview

7.4.10.2. Financial Performance

7.4.10.3. Product Benchmarking

Companies Featured



Rheinfelden Carbon Products GmbH.

JH CARBON PTY LTD

RESORBENT

Asbury Carbons

Rheinbraun Brennstoff

Ningxia Carbon Valley International Co., Ltd

NingXia Coalician Carbon & Coke Co Ltd

Dev Energy

Carbon Resources Singhania International Limited

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