Programmable ASIC Market Size And Share Analysis, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) AI, Edge Iot, 5G, And Chiplets Drive 8.79% CAGR Through 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proprietary AI accelerators cut total ownership costs, while structured ASICs reduce tape-out risk, lower customization costs and accelerate deployment.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Programmable ASIC - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The programmable ASIC market was valued at USD 20.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 21.99 billion in 2026 to USD 33.51 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a CAGR of 8.79% during 2026-2031, supported by expanding adoption across AI/ML acceleration, IoT and edge devices, telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation and healthcare applications.

IoT and Edge Devices Strengthen Market Demand

The rapid expansion of connected-sensor endpoints is encouraging original equipment manufacturers to adopt programmable ASICs that combine low-power operation, application-specific performance and post-fabrication flexibility. These characteristics allow manufacturers to support evolving algorithms while delivering stronger power-per-operation performance than conventional microcontrollers.

Shipments of AI-enabled wearables exceeded 10 million units in 2025, demonstrating the scale required to support custom silicon investment. Hardware-rooted security capabilities embedded at the metal-layer level are also helping device manufacturers address emerging device-authentication requirements. Continued growth in smart-home appliances, industrial sensors, medical wearables and always-on inference applications is expected to accelerate the transition from purely software-defined systems to programmable ASIC architectures.

AI/ML Accelerators Create New Growth Opportunities

Cloud service providers are increasingly deploying proprietary AI inference engines to reduce exposure to GPU supply constraints and improve infrastructure efficiency. For stable workloads, custom acceleration solutions can reduce total cost of ownership by as much as 40%. Demand for high-bandwidth memory, vector processing engines and low-latency interconnects is supporting adoption of chiplet-enabled structured ASICs.

Structured solutions provide an effective balance between FPGAs and full-custom silicon, particularly for companies seeking faster development cycles and lower implementation risk. Semiconductor suppliers with advanced-node design capabilities and vertically integrated packaging operations are securing multi-year commitments, reinforcing the long-term outlook for AI-specific programmable ASIC devices.

Advanced-Node Costs Remain a Key Market Constraint

High non-recurring engineering expenses and mask costs at 3 nm and below continue to limit advanced-node adoption among lower-volume projects. Complex design tool chains, variability management and tape-out risks can increase development schedules and overall project costs. Foundry concentration adds further pressure, with leading-node wafer capacity often reserved well in advance and pricing continuing to rise.

These challenges are directing many mid-tier customers toward structured ASICs and mature-node technologies. Additional factors shaping the programmable ASIC market include rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure, chiplet-based heterogeneous integration, foundry capacity limitations and potential semiconductor supply disruptions.

Structured ASICs Lead Market Revenue

Structured designs represented 38.05% of programmable ASIC market revenue in 2025. Their leadership reflects demand for moderate customization, reduced tape-out risk and faster mask turnaround compared with full-custom alternatives. This combination enables consumer electronics manufacturers and other high-volume suppliers to meet shorter product cycles without sacrificing performance.

RF ASICs are forecast to record the fastest device-category growth, with a 9.42% CAGR through 2031. Expansion is being driven by 5G mmWave infrastructure and satellite communications. Integration of low-noise amplifiers, phase shifters and power stages into a single die can simplify system designs and reduce board-level tuning requirements.

Full-custom ASICs remain critical for hyperscale environments where watt-per-tera-operation efficiency directly affects operating economics. At the same time, chiplet-sized structured blocks are increasingly being integrated into multichip modules. Mixed-signal ASIC adoption is also advancing across IoT nodes, automotive radar and smart-factory sensors. Dielectric bridge packaging is enabling manufacturers to combine analog-optimized mature nodes with advanced compute tiles while controlling bill-of-materials costs.

Consumer Electronics and Automotive Applications Expand

Consumer electronics generated the highest industry revenue in 2025, supported by demand for display engines, connectivity chipsets and battery-life optimization. The expansion of edge AI for audio and video processing is increasing silicon content per device and supporting recurring product refresh cycles.

Automotive applications are expected to achieve strong proportional growth as software-defined vehicles adopt centralized computing and zonal architectures. Safety-critical systems developed under ISO 26262 require deterministic timing and hardware redundancy, creating opportunities for programmable ASIC deployment. Industrial automation, collaborative robotics and machine vision are also benefiting from custom silicon capable of combining real-time controls with accelerated processing in fan-less thermal environments.

Healthcare applications continue to use programmable ASICs in wearable biosensors and medical imaging equipment. Mature-node technologies, including validated 180 nm and 110 nm processes, remain commercially important for ultra-low-power front-ends. Telecommunications providers are also adopting high-throughput network processors with adaptive pipelines designed to support future standards upgrades.

Regional Programmable ASIC Market Outlook

North America held a 38.20% programmable ASIC market share in 2025, driven by hyperscale data-center investment, semiconductor incentives and established design expertise across major US technology centers. Domestic foundry expansion is expected to improve supply resilience and increase advanced-node availability for commercial and defense applications.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest regional growth at a 9.61% CAGR during 2026-2031. Sovereign semiconductor programs in China, South Korea's integrated memory and logic ecosystem, and Japan's strength in semiconductor equipment and materials are supporting capacity expansion. Regional capital expenditure commitments exceeding USD 470 billion through 2028 are expected to strengthen both mature and advanced manufacturing capabilities while improving opportunities for fab-less semiconductor companies.

Europe is maintaining steady growth through automotive electronics, industrial systems, functional-safety requirements and carbon-neutral manufacturing initiatives. Planned wafer fabrication investments in Germany, including the TSMC Dresden joint venture, are expected to support regional packaging and testing capacity, shorten semiconductor supply chains and strengthen intellectual property protection.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Proliferation of IoT and edge devices

4.2.2 Adoption of AI/ML accelerators

4.2.3 Rapid deployment of 5G infrastructure

4.2.4 Automotive shift toward ADAS and electrification

4.2.5 Chiplet-based heterogeneous integration boosts structured ASIC uptake

4.2.6 Defense push for on-shore secure reconfigurable ASICs (CHIPS Act)

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High NRE and mask costs at advanced nodes

4.3.2 Foundry capacity constraints and supply shocks

4.3.3 Rising design complexity lengthening time-to-market

4.3.4 Open-source hardware (RISC-V) diluting proprietary ASIC demand

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Investment and Funding Trends

4.9 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By ASIC Type

5.1.1 Structured ASIC

5.1.2 Full-Custom ASIC

5.1.3 Platform / Semi-Custom ASIC

5.1.4 Mixed-Signal ASIC

5.1.5 RF ASIC

5.2 By End-Use Industry

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Telecommunications and Networking

5.2.3 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.4 Industrial and Robotics

5.2.5 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.6 Healthcare

5.2.7 Others

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 AI/ML Accelerators

5.3.2 IoT / Edge Devices

5.3.3 5G / Networking Infrastructure

5.3.4 Data Center and Cloud

5.3.5 Automotive ADAS and Electrification

5.3.6 Medical Devices

5.3.7 Industrial Control and PLCs

5.4 By Process Node

5.4.1 above 28 nm

5.4.2 16/14 nm

5.4.3 10/7 nm

5.4.4 5/4/3 nm

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 France

5.5.3.3 United Kingdom

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Russia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Australia

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.2 UAE

5.5.5.1.3 Turkey

5.5.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.5.5.2.3 Kenya

5.5.5.2.4 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)}

6.4.1 Intel Corporation

6.4.2 Broadcom Inc.

6.4.3 Marvell Technology, Inc.

6.4.4 AMD (Xilinx)

6.4.5 Microchip Technology Inc. (Microsemi)

6.4.6 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

6.4.7 QuickLogic Corporation

6.4.8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

6.4.9 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Foundry)

6.4.10 GlobalFoundries Inc.

6.4.11 United Microelectronics Corporation

6.4.12 Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd.

6.4.13 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.4.14 Infineon Technologies AG

6.4.15 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

6.4.16 onsemi Corporation

6.4.17 Texas Instruments Incorporated

6.4.18 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.4.19 Faraday Technology Corporation

6.4.20 Global Unichip Corp.

6.4.21 Andes Technology Corporation

6.4.22 Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

6.4.23 Dialog Semiconductor plc

6.4.24 Analog Devices, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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