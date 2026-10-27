Netbox Labs And NEYON AI Partner To Speed AI Factory Buildouts And Cut Time To First Token

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEYON AI will now offer customers the ability to deploy NetBox Labs Infrastructure Intelligence Platform as a part of its AI Factory Deployment and Operations Solution offerings

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBox Labs and NEYON AI today announced a strategic partnership that gives NEYON AI customers the option to deploy NetBox Labs platform as a part of the AI factory NEYON AI deploys and operates. NEYON AI provides an all-in-one software platform and physical execution layer to deliver cradle-to-grave AI Factory deployment and operations. NEYON AIOps Engine will combine the physical asset topology comprising every rack, GPU, switch, cable, PDU and IP address provided by NetBox with real-time diagnostic signals to precisely pinpoint the root cause of issues and provide the best operational experience. NetBox already supports 90% of the world's top neoclouds, including CoreWeave and TensorWave, the partnership will deepen that reach.

AI factories are going up faster than people can manage them by hand, so infrastructure operators are turning to automation. That automation is only as good as its system of record. It needs to know both how the infrastructure is configured today and how it was intended to be. NEYON AI handles AI factories from start to finish, from physical bring-up to day-to-day operations. That makes an accurate system of record essential to its work.

“The hardest part of building an AI datacenter isn't getting GPUs. It's turning space, power and hardware into capacity that serves its first token in record time, and then keeping that capacity productive every day after,” said Tamanna Sait, CEO and co-founder of NEYON AI.“Automation breaks in the gap between what your infrastructure looks like and what it's supposed to look like. One bad change in a GPU cluster can take an entire AI Factory offline. With NetBox, every automated action our customers take is checked against an authoritative record of intended state, from day one.”

The partnership builds on NetBox Labs' Datacenter Acceleration program. NEYON AI customers can add NetBox Labs infrastructure intelligence platform features including:



NetBox Designs and NetBox Asset Lifecycle, which connect every step of a buildout, from design and bill of materials through procurement to racking servers

NetBox Discovery and Assurance, which automatically detect drift between intended and actual state NetBox Visual Explorer, which enables teams to rapidly view and navigate large-scale datacenter and network footprints.



As a result, customers start with a trusted system of record on day one instead of retrofitting one onto a facility built from spreadsheets.

“AI factories are being built faster than any infrastructure before them,” said Kris Beevers, CEO and co-founder of NetBox Labs.“Some operators are deploying more in a quarter than most enterprises deploy in a decade, and the number they care about most is time to first token. Moving that fast means having one authoritative record of what the factory is supposed to be, because there's no time to guess. As more enterprises bring AI infrastructure on-premises for sovereignty and cost, NEYON AI is making GPU fabrics and liquid-cooled facilities far simpler to run. Together, we're giving those teams a proven foundation to build on.”

Availability

The NetBox Labs infrastructure intelligence platform is available through NEYON starting today, and customers can purchase the cloud deployment option as a part of NEYON AI Solution and offerings.

Teams planning or scaling an AI factory can contact ... or

To see how teams use NetBox as the system of record for AI infrastructure, visit AI datacenter solution or start for fre.

To see NEYON AI Solutions and offerings and schedule a demo, visit NEYON AI Solutions.

About NetBox Labs

NetBox Labs simplifies the full infrastructure lifecycle for the world's most demanding technical environments. It is the commercial steward of NetBox, the open source infrastructure system of record trusted by 10,000+ organizations for more than a decade. NetBox Labs streamlines infrastructure procurement, modeling, deployment and management for both humans and agents. The NetBox infrastructure intelligence platform powers business-critical systems at companies like Arm, CoreWeave, J.P. Morgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente and Riot Games. Headquartered in New York City, NetBox Labs is backed by NGP, Notable Capital, Flybridge, IBM, Salesforce and Two Sigma. Visit to learn more.

About NEYON AI

NEYON AI provides an all-in-one fully integrated software platform and physical execution layer delivering cradle-to-grave AI Factory deployment and Operations. With a suite of proactive AIOps products, NEYON AI provides holistic telemetry correlation and diagnostics across compute, network, and critical environments, enabling proactive detection, isolation, and remediation before non-critical component failures escalate into catastrophic AI job crashes. A vendor-agnostic architecture seamlessly integrates into the customer's DCIM, telemetry and ticketing environments. Visit to learn more.



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