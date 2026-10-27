New Wording Of LITGRID AB Articles Of Association Registered
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 19 October 2026, the new wording of the Articles of Association of LITGRID AB (hereinafter – the Company) was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 28 September 2026 by the General meeting of shareholders of the Company.
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications Project Manager
+370 613 19977
...
The Company's Articles of Association are published on the Company's website.More information:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications Project Manager
+370 613 19977
...
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