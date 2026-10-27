AWS Promostack To Showcase Connected Operations At PPAI Expo 2027

Headshot of Varshal Thakor

- Varshal Thakor

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AWS PromoStack, formerly Artwork Services USA, today announced plans to showcase its connected technology and operational-services portfolio at The PPAI Expo 2027, January 12–14 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Founded in 2000, AWS PromoStack has evolved from artwork and creative-production services into a provider of integrated solutions for promotional products suppliers and distributors. Its portfolio combines back-office operations, eCommerce technology, ERP systems, and AI-enabled tools.

“Promotional products companies often work across systems, people, and processes that were never designed to connect,” said Varshal Thakor, President and Co-Founder of AWS PromoStack.“Our focus is to help suppliers and distributors bring those pieces together so they can work with greater clarity, consistency, and efficiency.”

Building the Right Foundation for AI

As AI adoption accelerates across the promotional products industry, AWS PromoStack says businesses must first address the operational gaps that can limit new technology. Those gaps may include inconsistent data, outdated processes, disconnected platforms, and multiple vendors managing websites, ERP, CRM, order management, inventory, freight, sales tax, and PromoStandards integrations.

“AI can accelerate work, but it is not a substitute for connected systems, reliable data, and sound processes,” Thakor said.“Businesses that build that foundation are better positioned to apply AI effectively.”

Four Connected Capabilities

At the center of the company's approach is its“Build Your Promo Stack” philosophy. Rather than requiring businesses to replace everything at once, AWS PromoStack works with them to evaluate their current operations, address gaps, and assemble the appropriate mix of technology, services, and support.

Artwork & Back-Office Services: Artwork production, virtuals, proofing, order processing, customer service, accounting support, and outsourced operational services.

eCommerce: Distributor websites, company stores, online catalogs, and digital commerce solutions through ewiz Commerce.

ERP & Business Technology: PromoERP, built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, to connect business functions and improve operational visibility.

AI-Enabled Solutions: Practical AI tools and automation designed to support workflows from quote to order to production.

AWS PromoStack will exhibit at Booth 2811 during The PPAI Expo 2027. Attendees can learn how the company's connected capabilities are designed to support more coordinated operations across the promotional products business.

About AWS PromoStack

AWS PromoStack, formerly Artwork Services USA, is a technology and business-solutions partner serving promotional products suppliers and distributors. Founded in 2000, the company brings together artwork and back-office services, eCommerce solutions, ERP technology, and AI-enabled tools.

Through its“Build Your Promo Stack” approach, AWS PromoStack combines industry experience, technology, people, and automation to help businesses improve efficiency and simplify operations.

Learn more at .

Adrienne Barker

PressLaunch

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AWS PromoStack to Showcase Connected Operations at PPAI Expo 2027 News Provided By PressLaunch October 27, 2026, 14:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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