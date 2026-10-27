Integrity ISR And Myongji University Announce A Preliminary Agreement To Advance Space Security Training In South Korea

The agreement explores opportunities in education related to space operations, cybersecurity, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Integrity ISR and Myongji University's Defense Space Security Research Center in South Korea have entered into a preliminary agreement to explore cooperation in specialized training, education, and professional development to support South Korea's expanding space security capabilities.

The agreement establishes a foundation for discussions aimed at strengthening expertise in space operations, cybersecurity, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and related defense disciplines.

Through potential training initiatives and the exchange of academic and operational expertise, the organizations seek to identify opportunities that support South Korea's long-term space security and workforce development objectives.

“We look forward to collaborating and exploring training options for the future of South Korean space power,” said Jason Dean, Vice President of Training & Education at Integrity ISR.

Bok-Joo Oh, Director, Defense Space Security Center, Institute for Defense Industrial Security (IDIS), Myongji University, stated,“We welcome the opportunity to explore collaboration with Integrity ISR in advancing education and training in defense space security. The Institute for Defense Industrial Security (IDIS) at Myongji University brings together research centers in defense space security, defense AI, dronebot and counter-drone systems, cyber incident response, and industrial security, with our Defense Space Security Center as a core part of that framework. Combining IDIS's academic research with Integrity ISR's operational training can help develop the next generation of space security professionals for South Korea.”

The preliminary agreement demonstrates a shared commitment to integrating academic research with operational experience to address emerging requirements in space security and related defense capabilities. Additional areas of cooperation and potential training opportunities will be considered as discussions advance.

About Myongji University Defense Space Security Research Center

Based in South Korea, the Myongji University Defense Space Security Research Center conducts research on the concepts, policies, and technologies required to protect defense space assets, systems, and information. Areas of study include satellite communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, missile detection, space cybersecurity, electronic warfare, orbital safety, and emerging space technologies.

In collaboration with academic institutions, government organizations, research centers, and industry partners, the Center advances defense space security research, aerospace innovation, and the broader space economy.



About Integrity ISR

Integrity ISR provides expertise in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and the space domain. Leveraging extensive military, government, and industry experience, the company delivers specialized training, consulting, and operational solutions to prepare military, government, and commercial organizations for evolving security challenges. Integrity ISR supports missions for the U.S. Department of Defense, allied partners, and the commercial space industry.

RHONDA SHEYA

Integrity ISR

+1 720-594-8062

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Integrity ISR and Myongji University announce a preliminary agreement to advance space security training in South Korea News Provided By Integrity ISR, LLC October 27, 2026, 14:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Military Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.