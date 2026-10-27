JSW Infra's Q2 Profit Falls 12 Pc On Forex Losses

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) JSW Infrastructure on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 318 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), down 12 per cent from Rs 361 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26).

The company attributed the decline primarily to unrealised foreign exchange losses arising from the depreciation of the rupee.

Despite the fall in profit, the company delivered robust revenue growth during the quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,481 crore, compared with Rs 1,266 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 11 per cent to Rs 675 crore from Rs 610 crore a year earlier. However, EBITDA margin narrowed to 45.58 per cent from 48.17 per cent in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

JSW Infrastructure maintained a healthy balance sheet, reporting a net cash position of Rs 1,693 crore at the end of the quarter.

Gross debt stood at Rs 7,292 crore, while cash and bank balances amounted to Rs 8,985 crore.

The company's cargo handling performance remained strong during the quarter. Total cargo volumes reached 29.4 million tonnes, while India operations recorded an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in volumes.

Growth was driven by improved capacity utilisation at the Paradip Coal, Ennore Bulk and Mangalore Coal terminals, along with contributions from interim operations at the Tuticorin Bulk Terminal and Kolkata Container Terminal.

The company noted that overall growth was partially offset by a challenging operating environment at the Fujairah Liquid Terminal and lower volumes at Jaigarh Port and the Paradip Iron Ore Terminal.

The ports business continued to be the largest contributor to revenue. Operational revenue from the ports segment rose 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,202 crore during the quarter, supported by volume growth, higher ancillary services revenue and the depreciation of the rupee.

Segment EBITDA increased 2 per cent to Rs 594 crore, as per its regulatory filing.

The logistics business emerged as a key growth driver, with revenue from operations surging to Rs 279 crore from Rs 163 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margin in the segment expanded significantly to 28.9 per cent from 15.2 per cent, aided by the increasing contribution of the rail logistics business.