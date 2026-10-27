Nagaland's Kezoma Village Revives Millet Cultivation Through Mechanisation And Double-Season Farming

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Oct 27 (IANS) The revival of millet cultivation in Kezoma village in Nagaland's Kohima district demonstrates how sustained departmental support, farm mechanisation and farmer participation can transform traditional agriculture into a profitable and sustainable livelihood opportunity.

An agriculture Department official said that millet cultivation had completely disappeared from Kezoma for over a decade, leaving an entire generation unfamiliar with this traditional crop. Recognising its nutritional and economic potential, the District Agriculture Office, Kohima, in collaboration with the Kezoma Village Council, initiated a millet revival programme in 2024. Through farmer mobilisation, awareness programmes and seed distribution, millet cultivation was reintroduced from a baseline of zero hectares, reaching one hectare in the first year, the official said.

A major breakthrough came with the provision of a millet mill by the District Agriculture Office, significantly reducing post-harvest labour drudgery by approximately 80 per cent. The ease and efficiency of mechanised processing encouraged more farmers to adopt millet cultivation and strengthened confidence in its commercial potential.

In 2025, Kezoma organised its first-ever Millet Festival, creating a platform to promote millet, showcase local produce and market value-added products. Approximately 4,000 kg of millet grain was showcased and marketed, with reported productivity of 20-25 quintals per hectare across two hectares. The sale of millet grain and various value-added products generated approximately Rs 13-14 lakh in a single day, demonstrating the potential of millet as a viable source of income.

Building on this success, the District Agriculture Office provided an additional millet mill and a millet thresher in 2026 to strengthen processing capacity and support expanding cultivation.

According to the official, average yield reached approximately 2,000-2,500 kg per hectare, with total village production estimated at 12,000-13,000 kg.

Another significant achievement has been the introduction of double-season millet cultivation. Initially undertaken experimentally in 2025, the practice gained momentum following a successful harvest.

In 2026, approximately two hectares were brought under the second millet crop, with harvesting expected by November. To address water shortages and support the additional crop, a sprinkler irrigation system was provided under the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) component, promoting improved water management and a more productive, multi-crop farming system.

Kezoma's journey from zero cultivation to substantial village-level production highlights the importance of combining farmer awareness, mechanisation, irrigation, technical guidance and market linkages. The initiative has revived a traditional crop, reduced labour drudgery and opened new opportunities for income generation.

The success of Kezoma stands as a promising model for millet revival, sustainable agriculture and double-season cultivation, offering valuable lessons for replication in other villages across Nagaland, the official noted.