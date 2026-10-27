Viral Video: 70-Year-Old Man Attacked By Son-In-Law After Family Dispute! (WATCH)

A 70-year-old man was seriously injured after his son-in-law allegedly attacked him with a stick and a knife following a family dispute in Kannandahalli, Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu. The incident has raised concerns among local residents, while police have arrested the accused in connection with the assault.

According to reports, the incident occurred after a disagreement between the elderly man and his son-in-law escalated into violence. The accused allegedly assaulted the 70-year-old using a stick and a knife, leaving him with serious injuries.

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Following the attack, the injured man was rushed to a hospital, where he was admitted for medical treatment. His condition and the extent of his injuries have not been independently confirmed.

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Son-In-Law Arrested

Police took action following the incident and arrested the accused son-in-law. The arrest came after the elderly man was attacked during the reported family dispute.

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Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the confrontation, including the nature of the disagreement and what happened immediately before the alleged assault involving violence within families can have serious consequences, particularly when elderly people are involved. The case highlights how domestic disagreements can escalate into physical confrontations, resulting in severe injuries and police intervention.

Further details about the identities of the victim and the accused, the exact motive behind the attack and any additional legal proceedings have not been provided in the available report investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault in Kannandahalli.