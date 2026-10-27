'That's Why I Praised My Team': Sammy Backs His 2-2 Praise For Windies Against 'Dangerous' India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) West Indies head coach Daren Sammy backed his praise for the West Indies earning a 2-2 draw in the T20I series against "dangerous" India after the reigning two-time T20 champions made a mockery of New Zealand in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series in Wellington.

Indian batters -- Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi -- headlined a 199-run chase at Hnry Stadium with a marvellous 133-run stand that came from just 7.1 overs and nearly killed the game.

Abhishek was particularly in carnage mode as he smashed 113 from 38 balls, while Sooryavanshi made 45 from 19 deliveries in India's six-wicket win. The victory helped the Men in Blue take an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the T20I series.

Before this, the West Indies managed to settle India for a 2-2 stalemate in the recent T20I series in India, with the final match getting washed out. Hailing India's performance against the Blackcaps in the third T20I, Sammy highlighted the magnitude of his team's 2-2 draw against the Men in Blue.

"Wow.... That's why I praised my team for what they accomplished in India. India is a dangerous team.

1. Smaller boundaries

2. Batting paradise pitches

3. Wet ball for bowlers," Sammy wrote on X.

After the completion of the series against India, Sammy had praised the West Indies for their 2-2 draw. "It's a true reflection of how all the teams have played, especially for our guys," Sammy said after the fifth match in Bengaluru was washed out. "I'm pretty sure when the series started, we probably didn't have a chance. But that was just the opinion of others."

"We understand what success means to us; we don't ever take for granted where we are as a team and the challenges that we face. We just look to make those strides, and I think after this series we've taken a massive step. We played against the defending champions, and we've matched them (and) in certain areas we've outplayed them, especially in their backyard," he had added.

Meanwhile, India had a record-breaking outing against the Blackcaps in the third match when they chased down 199 in just 13.2 overs. The Men in Blue smashed the highest-ever team total in the powerplay in a Men's T20I, hitting 118/0 in the first six overs. This has broken the previous highest powerplay score of Romania, who had made 116/0 against Serbia in a T20I in 2021.

Abhishek and Sooryavanshi made a mockery of the depleted New Zealand bowling attack as they went hammer and tongs behind the target. India also breached the 100-run mark in just five overs, which is the second-fastest by any team in the world, behind Eswatini, who had completed their team hundred in 4.5 overs against Mozambique earlier this year.

The Men in Blue also brought up their fifty off just 2.2 overs, which is now the joint-fastest by any team in the world. Papua New Guinea made a team fifty in 2.2 overs against Vanuatu, while Romania had also completed their 50 in 2.2 overs against Serbia.

India and New Zealand will now travel to Auckland for the fourth match on Friday, before the series ends in Hamilton on Sunday.