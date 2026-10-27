YES TECH Mair Series Honored With The German If DESIGN AWARD

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES TECH's MAir Series has been honored with the German iF DESIGN AWARD for its balanced approach to visual transparency, structural performance, and professional stage applications. First established in 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD attracts more than 10,000 entries each year from approximately 60 to 70 countries and regions and recognized YES TECH's MAir Series as an outstanding example of design excellence.









For transparent LED displays, high transparency and strong wind resistance are often regarded as competing priorities. Greater openness can enhance visual integration, but it also places higher demands on structural design and outdoor installation performance.

YES TECH's MAir addresses this challenge by combining high transparency with an integrated carbon-fiber structure and a reinforced Air Frame design. With transparency of up to 47% (P7.8), the series helps preserve the visual openness of a stage while maintaining the structural support required for professional applications.

Its structural performance has also been supported by professional engineering testing conducted in Belgium. MAir can withstand wind speeds of up to 20 m/s, equivalent to Beaufort Force 8, and supports suspended installations at heights of up to 25 meters. The accompanying wind-resistance frame further enhances stability during outdoor installation, providing more reliable wind performance for large-scale outdoor stages.

Beyond this core balance between visual performance and structural reliability, MAir incorporates a range of design solutions for professional LED display applications. The iF project listing highlights its support for splicing, ±15° curved configurations, and 45° cutting, as well as its foldable handles, top-and-bottom magnetic installation, 7680 Hz refresh rate, and 3500/5000-nit brightness for outdoor shows. The rental-oriented system also integrates wind frames, transport solutions, and hoisting locks, while its modular maintenance design helps simplify servicing.









By integrating high-transparency display design, carbon-fiber engineering, installation efficiency, and outdoor structural performance, the MAir Series demonstrates YES TECH's continued commitment to developing professional LED display solutions for the global market.

About YES TECH

Founded in 2001, YES TECH is one of the most professional LED display manufacturers serving customers in more than 100 countries and regions. With over 10,000 projects delivered, YES TECH provides LED solutions across concerts, music festivals, sports venues, broadcast studios, commercial spaces, and landmark installations. Its portfolio covers rental and staging, conference, fine-pitch, commercial, and other LED display applications. Supported by an in-house R&D team, a CNAS-accredited laboratory, advanced manufacturing facilities, and more than 180 patents, YES TECH combines display technology with responsive global service.

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