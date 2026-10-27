York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In York Space Systems Securities Lawsuit - Contact Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in York Space Systems (NYSE: YSS) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired York common stock between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On or around January 29, 2026, York completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 18.5 million shares priced at $34.00. Then, on May 11, 2026, Wolfpack published a short report entitled“YSS: Lost In Space – The Pentagon Just Killed 96% of York's Revenue”. The Wolfpack report alleges that the Pentagon's decision to eliminate its Space Development Agency (“SDA”) Tranche 3 Transport Layer-a program responsible for the majority of York's annual revenue-“was rooted in severe disappointment in York.” Citing discussions with“multiple former employees who were highly critical of York,” Wolfpack alleges that it“heard claims that York deceived the SDA with false advertising to win its contracts, cut corners, and delivered satellites whose mission-critical-software was not completed.”

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on York Space Systems stock during the Class Period have until October 27, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the York Lawsuit

Q: What is the York lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 27, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did York stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the publication of a critical report by Wolfpack Research on May 11, 2026, revealing that the Pentagon had halted Tranche 3 funding and that York had allegedly launched satellites without fully functioning onboard software, York's stock price fell approximately $7 per share during intraday trading on May 11, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume, and subsequently traded as low as $9.33 per share (an over 70% decline from its $34 IPO price).

Q: What specific misstatements does the York lawsuit allege?

A: The lawsuit alleges that York Space Systems Inc., its executives, and its IPO underwriters misled investors through its Registration Statement and subsequent public statements by touting the company's successful satellite deliveries under the Pentagon's Space Development Agency (SDA) Transport Layer program and its advanced modular platform capabilities. Specifically, the complaint asserts that these statements were materially false and misleading because Defendants failed to disclose that York's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched, that the company cut corners and waited until satellites were in orbit to debug software, and that this practice risked damaging relationships and contracts with the SDA.

Q: What do York investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased YSS common stock during the Class Period (January 29, 2026 through May 11, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my York shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired YSS common stock during the Class Period (January 29, 2026 to May 11, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the York lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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