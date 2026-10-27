WCC Students Partner With Ford Motor Company To Build Ford Bronco Live At SEMA 2026

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washtenaw Community College (WCC) and Ford Motor Company are partnering for the Ford Custom Garage Ultimate Build, a live Ford Bronco build at the 2026 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show next week in Las Vegas.

Six WCC students will work in teams during a two-day, public-facing build intended to mirror a real-world shop environment at the 2026 SEMA Show November 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The experience will connect WCC Transportation Technologies students with industry professionals while showcasing hands-on automotive skills on a national stage.

The initiative is designed to connect classroom learning with real-world application through collaboration, design, fabrication, communication and professional engagement.

Students were selected through a competitive application process: Carter Lillie of Milan, Claire Crandall of Milan, Tess Schroeder of South Lyon, Jason Winterhalter of Ypsilanti, Rocco Guido of Manchester and Kaley Williams of Jackson. Selection considered academic performance, essay quality and motivation, faculty recommendation, professionalism and communication, and teamwork readiness and commitment. The selected students represent both automotive service and automotive body programs.

“Manufacturers nationwide will need millions of highly skilled workers in the coming years. Education-industry partnerships like ours with Ford are essential to preparing the next generation of automotive professionals. This one-of-a-kind experience at SEMA gives our students a national stage to showcase the skills they've developed at WCC, learn alongside industry professionals and build connections that can help launch their careers,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca.

According to a new report, “The Alliance for America's Skilled Trades: A National Report,” supported by BlackRock, Carhartt, Ford and Google, more workers in the United States are aging out of skilled trades jobs than are entering. Data shows that 24% of the trades workforce nationally is 55 or over and nearing an exit, while just 11% of workers are under 25.

“SEMA gives these students a national stage to put their skills to work, but this partnership is about much more than one build,” said Matt Simpson, executive director of Ford Customization.“By putting real vehicles in students' hands and connecting them with people working across our industry, we're helping create a clearer path from the classroom to rewarding automotive careers. That's an investment in the skilled talent our industry needs for the future.”

Beginning in August 2026, the six students enrolled in a course specifically designed to prepare them for the live build.

Their preparation has included hands-on work disassembling and reassembling components on a Ford Bronco and a field trip to the SEMA Garage, with an emphasis on safety and tool use, technical readiness, professional conduct, and public engagement.

Leading up to SEMA, Ford has presented a Ford Speaker Series for students. Eight sessions covered topics such as the business behind Ford customization, the aftermarket and dealer business, OEM vehicle personalization, SEMA-worthy designs, hands-on customization, automotive product development, and marketing and preparation for the event, led by leaders, engineers and designers at Ford.

Onsite at the show, SEMA attendees will design their own Ford Custom Garage-style concept builds using a digital configurator, and students will disassemble designated components, install selected aftermarket upgrades, reassemble the vehicle and present the completed build. The experience emphasizes safety, quality execution, communication, coordination and exposure to real-world workflow and pacing.

The collaboration also extends beyond the live build.

WCC digital video student Serge Gregory of Ann Arbor has been documenting the experience from the beginning of the class in August through the live build in Las Vegas. The resulting footage will be used to create a documentary for Ford and WCC and will also support Gregory's academic requirements toward his degree.

For more information, visit Ford Motor Company's 'From the Road ' story.

About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, has been opening doors to success for students and the community for 60 years, providing education and training in a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as liberal arts, health care, business, STEM, advanced transportation and mobility. WCC offers accelerated and online programs to meet student needs. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop highly specialized training programs to meet the region's workforce talent needs.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles (“EVs”) along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 169,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at fromtheroad.ford.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS Washtenaw Community College Fran LeFort... 734-677-5295 Ford Motor Company Amanda Abukhader... 734-934-7868