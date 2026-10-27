Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI Chip Demand And High-NA EUV Adoption Propel 15.91% CAGR, Reaching USD 38.02 Billion By 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|198
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$15.61 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$38.02 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market, by Equipment Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. EUV Lithography Systems
7.3. EUV Light Sources
7.4. EUV Masks
8. Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Logic Devices
8.2.1. Microprocessors
8.2.2. Soc
8.3. Memory Devices
8.3.1. Dram
8.3.2. Nand
9. Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market, by Node Size
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Above 10 Nanometer Nodes
9.3. Below 3 Nanometer Nodes
9.4. 1 TO 3 Nanometer Nodes
10. Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market, by Resist Material
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Chemically Amplified Resist
10.3. Metal-Oxide Resist
10.3.1. Hafnium-Based
10.3.2. Zirconium-Based
11. Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Consumer Electronics
11.3. Automotive
11.4. Telecommunications
11.5. Healthcare
12. Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. Japan
14.5. India
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. Australia
14.9. France
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Italy
14.12. Canada
14.13. Russia
14.14. Brazil
14.15. Mexico
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. ADVANTEST CORPORATION
16.2. AGC Inc.
16.3. Applied Materials, Inc.
16.4. ASML Holding N.V.
16.5. Canon Inc.
16.6. Carl Zeiss AG
16.7. HOYA Corporation
16.8. Intel Corporation
16.9. JSR Corporation
16.10. KLA Corporation
16.11. Lasertec Corporation
16.12. Micron Technology, Inc.
16.13. MKS Instruments, Inc.
16.14. Nikon Corporation
16.15. NTT Advanced Technology Corporation
16.16. Onto Innovation Inc.
16.17. Park Systems Corp.
16.18. Photronics, Inc.
16.19. Rigaku Holdings Corporation
16.20. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
16.21. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
16.22. SK Hynix Inc.
16.23. SUSS MicroTec SE
16.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
16.25. TOK Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.
16.26. Tokyo Electron Limited
16.27. TRUMPF SE & Co. KG
16.28. Ushio Inc.
16.29. Veeco Instruments Inc.
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [315]
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