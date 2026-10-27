Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Market Forecast To 2031: Sales, Pricing, Patents, Technologies And Clinical Pipeline USD 1.5 Billion Opportunity As 50+ Candidates Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify investment opportunities through clinical pipelines, proprietary technologies, pricing insights, partnerships, and advances in targeted drug delivery.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Peptide Drug Conjugate Market Opportunity, Drug Sales, Patent, Price, Dosage, Proprietary Technologies & Clinical Trials Outlook 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Peptide Drug Conjugate market is entering a period of accelerated development, supported by clinical progress, expanding pharmaceutical investment and continued innovation in targeted drug delivery. According to the report, the market opportunity is projected to exceed USD 1.50 billion by 2031, following growth of more than 14% CAGR during 2021 -2025.

Peptide Drug Conjugates are gaining attention for their potential to address key limitations associated with conventional drug delivery, including systemic toxicity, limited selectivity, poor tissue penetration and drug resistance. Their ability to support precise therapeutic targeting has generated significant interest in oncology, while development programs are also expanding into infectious diseases, inflammatory conditions and metabolic disorders.

As of March 2026, the global Peptide Drug Conjugate market remains at an early but rapidly advancing stage. A limited number of approved products have established clinical and commercial proof-of-concept, while a growing pipeline of candidates is benefiting from advances in peptide chemistry, payload selection, conjugation methods and delivery technologies.

Key Peptide Drug Conjugate Market Findings



Global Peptide Drug Conjugate market opportunity exceeding USD 1.50 billion by 2031

Market growth of more than 14% CAGR during 2021 -2025

Dosage, pricing and sales analysis for approved Peptide Drug Conjugates

Clinical development insight covering more than 50 peptide conjugates

Clinical trial analysis by company, country, indication and development phase Assessment of 18 proprietary Peptide Drug Conjugate technologies

Clinical Pipeline Demonstrates Expanding Therapeutic Potential

Clinical development is a primary driver of Peptide Drug Conjugate market growth. The report evaluates candidates across early-stage exploratory studies and late-stage confirmatory trials, providing insight into study design, patient selection, dosing strategies, combination regimens and development pathways.

Oncology continues to account for the largest share of clinical activity. Programs are increasingly focused on targeting overexpressed tumor receptors to improve payload delivery, therapeutic efficacy and safety. Encouraging findings from advanced clinical studies are strengthening confidence in the commercial potential of this therapeutic class.

Research beyond oncology is also progressing. Peptide Drug Conjugates are being investigated for infectious and inflammatory diseases, with development strategies focused on selectively reaching infected or activated cells while limiting systemic exposure. The advancement of multiple candidates into later development stages indicates growing maturity across the global Peptide Drug Conjugate pipeline.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Companies

The Peptide Drug Conjugate competitive landscape includes established pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechnology developers. Novartis has contributed to progress in radiolabeled peptide therapeutics and targeted oncology treatments, while Oncopeptides has advanced peptide-based approaches for hematological malignancies.

Biotechnology companies including Bicycle Therapeutics, Cybrexa Therapeutics and PepGen are developing novel peptide platforms, linker systems and targeted delivery technologies. These programs are broadening the potential application of Peptide Drug Conjugates and supporting expansion into diseases beyond cancer.

Competition is expected to intensify as companies strengthen research programs, pursue licensing opportunities and establish strategic partnerships. Investment in proprietary platforms and differentiated clinical assets will remain important for securing a competitive position in this emerging market.

Technology Platforms, Collaborations and Licensing Agreements

Innovation in peptide design, conjugation chemistry and linker technology is improving the stability, specificity, pharmacokinetics and therapeutic performance of Peptide Drug Conjugates. Current development strategies emphasize stronger binding affinity, controlled payload release and improved resistance to enzymatic degradation.

Smart linkers represent a major area of advancement. These systems are designed to remain stable in circulation and release therapeutic payloads in response to specific biological triggers, including enzymes or pH changes. Peptide cyclization and the incorporation of non-natural amino acids are also being used to enhance stability and support improved drug exposure.

Collaborations, licensing agreements and technology partnerships are accelerating innovation by combining expertise across peptide discovery, conjugation, payload development and clinical research. These alliances can help companies expand technical capabilities, improve development efficiency and reduce the time required to advance promising candidates.

Future Outlook for the Peptide Drug Conjugate Market

The report indicates that increasing investment, clinical validation and platform innovation will support sustained expansion of the Peptide Drug Conjugate market. Continued progress in targeted delivery, linker design and peptide engineering is expected to produce more selective and effective therapies across multiple disease areas.

With more than 50 peptide conjugates in clinical development and 18 proprietary technologies assessed, the sector offers substantial opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers and investors. Peptide Drug Conjugates are positioned to become an increasingly important component of next-generation targeted therapeutics through 2031 and beyond.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction to Peptide Drug Conjugates

2.1 Overview

2.2 History & Evolution

2.3 Peptide Drug Conjugates v/s Antibody Drug Conjugates

3. Peptide Drug Conjugates - Structural Components & Mechanism of Action

3.1 Components

3.2 Mechanism of Action

4. Peptide Drug Conjugates Research & Development Trends by Indication

4.1 Cancer

4.2 Microbial Infections

4.3 Others

5. Global Peptide Drug Conjugates Market Outlook

5.1 Current Clinical & Market Trends

5.2 Future Market Outlook & Opportunities

5.3 Peptide Drug Conjugate Development Proprietary Technologies & Methodologies

6. Global Peptide Drug Conjugates Research & Market Trends by Region

6.1 US

6.2 China

6.3 Japan

6.4 Europe

6.5 South Korea

7. Lutathera - Clinical & Commercial Insight

7.1 Overview, Availability & Patent Insight

7.2 Dosage & Price Analysis

7.3 Sales Analysis

8. Pepaxto/Pepaxti - Clinical & Commercial Insight

8.1 Overview & Availability

8.2 Dosage Analysis

8.3 Sales Analysis

9. Global Peptide Drug Conjugates Clinical Pipeline Overview

9.1 by Phase

9.2 by Company

9.3 by Country

9.4 by Indication

9.5 by Priority Status

10. Global Peptide Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

10.1 Research

10.2 Preclinical

10.3 Phase-I

10.4 Phase-I/II

10.5 Phase-II

10.6 Phase-III

10.7 Preregistration

11. Marketed Peptide Drug Conjugates Clinical Insight

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Angiochem

12.2 Avacta

12.3 Bicycle Therapeutics

12.4 Cybrexa Therapeutics

12.5 ITM Solucin

12.6 Novartis

12.7 Oncopeptides

12.8 PepGen Corporation

12.9 Soricimed Biopharma

12.10 Theratechnologies

List of Tables [5]

List of Figures [52]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Angiochem

Avacta

Bicycle Therapeutics

Cybrexa Therapeutics

ITM Solucin

Novartis

Oncopeptides

PepGen Corporation

Soricimed Biopharma Theratechnologies

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