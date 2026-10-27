Chicago Fire FC Partners with NBC's Hit Series "Chicago Fire” to Honor Local Frontline Workers on National First Responders Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago Fire Foundation and NBC to celebrate first responders with a VIP experience and the opportunity to join cast members at the Fire's Oct. 28 home soccer match

Chicago, IL, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of National First Responders Day on Oct. 28, Chicago Fire FC today announced that cast members from NBC's“Chicago Fire” will make a special appearance at the Club's home soccer match at Soldier Field, celebrating local first responders and their contributions to the city. The evening, hosted by the Chicago Fire Foundation, will unite two iconic Chicago brands in tribute to the city's hometown heroes.

Select Chicago first responders have been invited to join cast members in a VIP suite and to be recognized during the match. Chicago Fire FC is also honoring the occasion with a ticket pack offer available to all local first responders. The match falls on Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Zayed Law Offices, and carries postseason seeding implications as the Men in Red continue their push into the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Chicago-based series,“Chicago Fire,” now celebrating its 15th season and 300 episodes, is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. The adrenaline-fueled drama gives viewers a look into the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 as they risk their lives every day to save and protect the citizens of Chicago.“Chicago Fire” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. CT on NBC.

“As a Club deeply rooted in Chicago, we're proud to use our platform to celebrate the people who help protect, heal and serve our city and its surrounding areas,” said Dan Moriarty, Chief Marketing Officer at Chicago Fire FC.“We're bringing Chicago Fire FC and NBC's 'Chicago Fire' together in a meaningful way to thank the real firefighters, paramedics and first responders who serve our communities every day. We're honored to recognize local first responders during our Fan Appreciation Night.”

“As the show marks 15 seasons during a historic 100-year celebration for NBC, the magic of Chicago has always been in the community," said Victor Teran, showrunner of NBC's "Chicago Fire." "We look forward to working alongside Chicago Fire FC to honor local heroes for their unwavering dedication and courage.”

Chicago Fire FC recently clinched back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since 2009. The Men in Red's appearance in the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs will be the 15th in Club history and second in Gregg Berhalter's two-year tenure as Director of Football and Head Coach.

The Fire will face Orlando City SC on Oct. 28 at Soldier Field at 7:30 p.m. CT, then wrap up their MLS regular season against the Columbus Crew at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. on Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using the hashtag #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire ), TikTok (@chicagofire ), Facebook (@chicagofire ), Threads (@chicagofire ) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social ).

About Chicago Fire Football Club

Chicago Fire FC is entering a defining new era in its history. Founded in 1997 as one of Major League Soccer's first expansion franchises, the Club is currently undergoing a historic transformation under the ownership of Joe Mansueto. In recent years, the Fire have returned to iconic Soldier Field, opened the $100 million state-of-the-art Endeavor Health Performance Center, established their headquarters in the landmark Wrigley Building, and broke ground on McDonald's Park, a privately-funded, soccer-specific stadium downtown that will redefine the fan experience and cement the Club's future in the heart of the city.

In both 2025 and 2026, the First Team clinched back-to-back postseason runs for the first time since 2009. Established on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the Fire have won six major domestic trophies, including the 1998 MLS Cup, four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups in 1998, 2000, 2003, and 2006, and the 2003 Supporters' Shield. The Club's development pathway includes Chicago Fire II, which competes in MLS NEXT Pro, and the Chicago Fire Academy, featuring five teams from U-13 to U-18.

Off the field, the Chicago Fire Foundation, internationally recognized as ESPN's 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, has invested more than $10 million back to the community to enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth throughout Chicagoland. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com.

About NBC's“Chicago Fire”

From renowned Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf (the“Law & Order,”“Chicago” and“FBI” brands) comes season 15 of the adrenaline-fueled drama“Chicago Fire.” This edge-of-your-seat ride is a look into the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 as they risk their lives every day to save and protect the citizens of Chicago. Bonded by shared experiences and harrowing calls, this loyal team is more than a collection of co-workers – they're family. The series stars Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, Joe Miñoso, Brandon Larracuente and Da'Vinchi. Executive producers are Dick Wolf, Victor Teran, Reza Tabrizi, Matt Whitney, Anastasia Puglisi, Rebecca McGill and Peter Jankowski.“Chicago Fire” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

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Chicago Fire FC Partners with NBC's Hit Series "Chicago Fire” to Honor Local Frontline Workers on National First Responders Day

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