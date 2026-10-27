Whitebit Expands Fiat Access With USD SWIFT On/Off-Ramp

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WhiteBIT, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has partnered with BCB Group, a regulated provider of crypto-native banking infrastructure, to launch USD deposits and withdrawals via the SWIFT network for KYB-verified corporate clients. The new rail gives businesses a two-way institutional USD on/off-ramp with no preset transfer limits and a flat, published fee.

Corporate clients can now move capital in both directions between crypto and fiat using USD - the primary global settlement currency - through SWIFT, the global standard for cross-border banking. By bridging digital assets with traditional financial rails, the solution is designed to support institutional-grade treasury operations and global liquidity management.

"Reliable access to USD liquidity is a cornerstone of institutional crypto adoption," said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, which WhiteBIT is a part of. "By offering SWIFT-based USD transfers, we're providing businesses with a globally recognised settlement rail to manage liquidity more efficiently and scale across markets."

Why This Matters for Businesses

The US dollar accounted for roughly half of all SWIFT payments by value in mid-2026, and its share rises to around three quarters of international payments once transfers within the Eurozone are excluded. For any business settling across borders, USD rails remain critical infrastructure.

For companies managing crypto inflows, the challenge is not just receiving funds but converting and settling them into fiat without friction – and being able to send USD back out just as easily.

The newly introduced USD rail is built for businesses that require predictable, scalable and globally compatible settlement flows. It supports companies converting crypto revenue into USD, managing treasury across multiple currencies, handling cross-border settlements, and integrating crypto into traditional financial operations.

In practice, this means fewer constraints on how capital moves, and more control over how funds are converted, allocated and settled across markets.

Transparent, Predictable Pricing

USD SWIFT deposits and withdrawals carry a flat fee of 54 USD per transaction, published up front rather than quoted on request. Converting between fiat and crypto is charged at a base rate of 0.1%, with individual terms available for high-volume clients.

There are no preset caps on deposit or withdrawal amounts. Transfer capacity is determined individually through Source of Funds verification, so limits scale with the client rather than against them.

Powered by BCB Group

The solution is powered by BCB Group, a regulated provider of crypto-native banking infrastructure, ensuring that USD settlement is handled within a secure and compliant environment.

The launch expands access to global USD liquidity, strengthens compatibility with traditional banking systems, and enhances how businesses manage capital across crypto and fiat environments.

About WhiteBIT

WhiteBIT

About BCB Group

BCB Group

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