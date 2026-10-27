Minnesota Orchestra Partners With True Tickets To Give Patrons More Flexibility And Build Stronger Audience Relationships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Minnesota Orchestra has partnered with True Tickets to give their patrons more flexibility in how they access, share and resell tickets while helping the Orchestra better understand and build relationships with the people who actually attend its performances.

The partnership builds on the Minnesota Orchestra's focus on making the arts accessible and welcoming to more people. The Orchestra's mission is to enrich, inspire and serve its community, and its work is grounded in the belief that music is for everyone. True Tickets will extend that audience-first approach to the ticket experience, making it easier for patrons to share their digital tickets with friends while helping the Orchestra stay connected as tickets change hands.

A central component of the partnership is PatronSafeTM Ticket Resale, True Tickets' authorized in-ticket resale solution. Eligible ticket holders will be able to resell tickets they can no longer use under rules defined by the Minnesota Orchestra. The Orchestra can determine which tickets are eligible for resale and establish parameters around pricing and timing, helping keep resale pricing fair and discourage excessive markups. When a ticket sells, the transfer to the new buyer is automated and the buyer's information flows back into Tessitura.

For patrons, that means a straightforward option when plans change. For the Minnesota Orchestra, it means a ticket changing hands does not have to break the relationship with the person who ultimately attends.

“Our goal is to make it easier for more people to connect with Orchestra Hall and the Minnesota Orchestra, and the experience around the performance is part of that,” said David Sailer-Haugland, Minnesota Orchestra Vice President of Marketing and Guest Relations.“True Tickets gives our patrons more flexibility when plans change while helping us better understand who is actually joining us at Orchestra Hall. That supports both a better audience experience today and stronger relationships with our community over time.”

Beyond resale, True Tickets' deep Tessitura integration connects ticket activity and attendee information to audience records as tickets are sold, shared, reshared, resold and scanned. When someone accepts a shared ticket or purchases a resold ticket, the Minnesota Orchestra gains greater visibility into the actual attendee rather than seeing only the original purchaser.

That distinction creates new opportunities for the Orchestra to understand its audience more accurately, welcome new people into a direct relationship and build on the connection created by experiencing a performance.

“Minnesota is home for me, so this partnership is a special one,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder and CEO of True Tickets.“The Minnesota Orchestra wants to know more of the people actually sitting in their hall, give patrons a better way to handle tickets when plans change, and keep resale fair. That's exactly the kind of work we built True Tickets to do.”

Led artistically by Music Director Thomas Søndergård, the Minnesota Orchestra reaches audiences at Orchestra Hall and well beyond it through education and community programs, recordings, broadcasts and digital experiences. Its This Is Minnesota Orchestra series continues to bring performances to television, streaming and on-demand audiences, reflecting the organization's broader commitment to expanding access to orchestral music.

The new True Tickets experience, including PatronSafe Ticket Resale, will be available to Orchestra Hall patrons beginning in early 2027.

About Minnesota Orchestra

Founded in 1903, the Grammy Award-winning Minnesota Orchestra is known for acclaimed performances in its home state and around the world; award-winning educational programs; and a commitment to building the orchestral repertoire of tomorrow, all based on the belief that music is for everyone. Each year, Minnesota Orchestra concerts and recordings are seen and heard by more than two million people via television, radio, digital streaming and on-demand platforms. Led by Music Director Thomas Søndergård, the Orchestra makes its home in the heart of downtown Minneapolis at Orchestra Hall, a venue known for its brilliant acoustics and modern design.

About True Tickets

True Tickets helps arts and entertainment venues see beyond the ticket buyer to the people who actually attend. We preserve the venue-patron relationship as tickets are sold, shared, reshared, resold, and scanned, giving organizations a clearer picture of their audience and more opportunities to build lasting relationships.

To date, 36.8 million tickets worth USD $2.5 billion have moved through True Tickets, with 5 million secure shares across 120+ arts organizations worldwide. True Tickets integrates deeply with Tessitura, capturing ticket activity and attendee information in the CRM so organizations can better understand their audiences, strengthen engagement, and grow revenue. Learn more at True-Tickets.com, where you can try the demo or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn for updates.

CONTACT: Media Contacts: True Tickets Crystal Henderson... Minnesota Orchestra Gwen Pappas...