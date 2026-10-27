Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Global Molded Interconnect Device Market - Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2032 10.33% CAGR To Propel Revenue To USD 4.51 Billion As EV And Medical Electronics Demand Accelerates


Date: 2026-10-27 10:46:41

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by targeting high-value MID applications, adopting AI-led design and inspection, validating processes, diversifying suppliers, and reducing parts, waste and assembly complexity.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Molded Interconnect Device Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Molded Interconnect Device Market research report examines the technologies, applications, regional dynamics, and strategic developments shaping three-dimensional electronic integration. Valued at an estimated USD 2.49 billion in 2026, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.33% and reach USD 4.51 billion by 2032. The analysis supports strategic planning by identifying high-growth applications, manufacturing priorities, and geographic opportunities across the evolving MID ecosystem.

Market Overview

Molded interconnect devices (MIDs) combine mechanical structures and electrical circuitry within a single three-dimensional component. Injection-molded thermoplastics and selectively metallized conductive pathways enable compact, lightweight, and reliable alternatives to conventional printed circuit board assemblies.

  • Key benefits include reduced part counts, simplified assembly, improved signal routing, and greater design flexibility.
  • Major applications include sensors, antennas, connectors, wearable devices, mechatronic systems, and high-density electronic housings.
  • Demand is driven by miniaturization, lightweighting, automated production, durable interconnects, and sustainable material use.

Technology and Market Shifts

Three-dimensional circuit integration is gaining importance as manufacturers move beyond traditional flat circuit layouts. Laser direct structuring remains a leading technology because it enables conductive traces to be created directly on molded parts, supporting rapid design iteration and complex geometries.

  • Laser direct structuring: Enhances layout flexibility and precision.
  • Two-shot molding: Supports repeatability and scalable production.
  • Film-based integration: Improves surface accuracy for specialized components.
  • Selective metallization: Enables targeted conductivity on complex 3D structures.

These insights allow product and engineering teams to compare technology options, prioritize viable use cases, and reduce market-entry and qualification risks.

High-Growth Application Areas

  • Automotive: Electric vehicle components, advanced driver assistance systems, radar sensors, lighting, battery management, and compact connectors.
  • Healthcare: Diagnostic tools, drug-delivery systems, hearing aids, surgical instruments, and wearable monitors.
  • Industrial: Automation equipment, integrated sensors, robotics, and smart connected components.
  • Telecommunications: Antenna structures, compact modules, and signal-routing components.
  • Aerospace and defense: Lightweight, rugged, and high-reliability electronic systems.

Artificial Intelligence in MID Manufacturing

Artificial intelligence is improving design optimization, process control, inspection, and production reliability. AI-assisted simulation can assess circuit routing, antenna performance, thermal behavior, mechanical stress, and manufacturability across complex geometries.

Machine learning supports laser-parameter optimization, plating-uniformity control, adhesion monitoring, and defect prediction. Computer vision can identify trace discontinuities, voids, plating defects, and dimensional deviations, while predictive maintenance reduces downtime across molding, laser, and plating systems.

Regional and Economic Bloc Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: Leads through extensive electronics manufacturing, precision molding, automotive production, and telecommunications demand.
  • Europe: Benefits from automotive engineering, industrial automation, medical technology, and sustainability-focused regulation.
  • North America: Shows strong demand in medical devices, aerospace, defense, automotive electronics, and connected infrastructure.
  • Latin America: Offers opportunities through nearshoring, automotive assembly, electronics, and medical device production.
  • Middle East and Africa: Present emerging potential in telecommunications, healthcare, smart infrastructure, energy, and industrial modernization.

Coverage of the G7, European Union, BRICS, ASEAN, GCC, and NATO-linked markets provides decision-makers with a practical basis for comparing manufacturing readiness, regulatory conditions, infrastructure investment, and supply-chain resilience.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

  • Align MID designs with mechanical, electrical, thermal, environmental, and regulatory requirements.
  • Integrate product design, molding, materials, electronics, and plating expertise early in development.
  • Invest in simulation, automated inspection, process validation, and reliability testing.
  • Qualify multiple sources for polymers, plating materials, tooling, and laser-processing services.
  • Target high-value applications where compactness and functional integration provide measurable advantages.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2032 at a 10.33% CAGR.
  • Automotive electrification, medical miniaturization, and connected devices are central growth drivers.
  • Laser direct structuring, selective metallization, and AI-enabled quality control are advancing scalability.
  • Asia-Pacific leads in manufacturing depth, while Europe and North America remain important high-reliability markets.
  • Early collaboration, validated materials, and resilient sourcing are critical to successful MID adoption.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 188
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.49 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.51 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Molded Interconnect Device Market, by Process Technology
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Laser Direct Structuring Molded Interconnect Devices
7.3. Two-Shot Molding Molded Interconnect Devices
7.4. Film Technology Molded Interconnect Devices
7.5. Printed Electronics Molded Interconnect Devices
7.6. Conventional Plating Molded Interconnect Devices
8. Molded Interconnect Device Market, by Product Type
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Flexible
8.3. Rigid
8.4. Rigid-Flex
9. Molded Interconnect Device Market, by Layer Count
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Multi-Layer
9.3. Single-Layer
10. Molded Interconnect Device Market, by Substrate Material Family
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Polyamide-Based
10.3. Liquid Crystal Polymer
10.4. Polycarbonate-Based
10.5. Polyester-Based
10.6. Specialty High-Heat Resin
10.7. Thermoset And Composite
11. Molded Interconnect Device Market, by Component Integration Type
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Passive Component Integrated MID
11.3. Active Component Integrated MID
11.4. Electromechanical Integrated MID
11.5. Multi-Function Integrated MID
12. Molded Interconnect Device Market, by End User Industry
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Aerospace & Defense
12.3. Automotive
12.4. Industrial Electronics
12.5. Energy & Utilities
12.6. Healthcare & Medical Devices
12.7. Telecommunications
13. Molded Interconnect Device Market, by Application
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. EMI Shielding
13.3. Heat Dissipation
13.4. Miniaturization
13.5. Weight Reduction
14. Molded Interconnect Device Market, by Sales Channel
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. Aftermarket
14.3. OEM
15. Molded Interconnect Device Market, by Region
 15.1. Introduction
15.2. Asia-Pacific
15.3. Europe
15.4. North America
15.5. Latin America
15.6. Africa
15.7. Middle East
16. Molded Interconnect Device Market, by Group
 16.1. Introduction
16.2. NATO
16.3. G7
16.4. European Union
16.5. BRICS
16.6. ASEAN
16.7. GCC
17. Molded Interconnect Device Market, by Country
 17.1. Introduction
17.2. United States
17.3. China
17.4. Germany
17.5. Japan
17.6. India
17.7. United Kingdom
17.8. France
17.9. Canada
17.10. Australia
17.11. Brazil
17.12. Italy
17.13. Mexico
17.14. South Korea
17.15. Russia
17.16. Spain
18. Competitive Landscape
 18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
18.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
19. Company Profiles
 19.1. 2E mechatronic GmbH & Co. KG
19.2. Alumina Systems GmbH
19.3. ATN Automatisierungstechnik Niemeier GmbH
19.4. BASF SE
19.5. Bayerisches Laserzentrum GmbH
19.6. Beta LAYOUT GmbH
19.7. Celanese Corporation
19.8. Cicor Technologies Ltd.
19.9. Duresco GmbH
19.10. Ebina Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd.
19.11. Ensinger GmbH
19.12. Fritsch GmbH
19.13. HARTING Stiftung & Co. KG
19.14. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
19.15. Hugo Kern und Liebers GmbH & Co. KG
19.16. IBL-Lottechnik GmbH
19.17. Jurgenhake mbH
19.18. Keeling & Walker Ltd.
19.19. KYOCERA Corporation
19.20. LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
19.21. MICRO-EPSILON MESSTECHNIK GmbH & Co. KG
19.22. Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation
19.23. Multiple Dimensions AG
19.24. naddcon GmbH
19.25. Powerlyze GmbH
19.26. RTP Company
19.27. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
19.28. SEHO Systems GmbH
19.29. SENIN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
19.30. Siemens AG
19.31. Taoglas Ltd.
19.32. TE Connectivity plc
19.33. TEPROSA GmbH
19.34. Zollner Elektronik AG
20. Key Experts
List of Figures [27]
List of Tables [332]
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN27102026004107003653ID1111873676


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search