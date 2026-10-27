MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The industry authorizes AI agents by task, session and time window. TURABON authorizes each action once, then voids it; the next step waits for a real receipt.

- Li Zheng, Co-founder and CTO, Leviathan Matrix, Inc, DE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In April, a U.S. car-rental software startup asked an AI coding assistant to fix a minor credential mismatch in a test environment. The AI found a local API token with full account permissions and deleted the volume holding the production database; the backups went with it. It took nine seconds, with no confirmation. Afterward, the AI admitted: "I guessed instead of verifying."No one attacked it. It guessed wrong, once. The keys were sitting right next to the AI.TURABON today announced it has fully upgraded into an AI agent governance platform built to close exactly that gap.The giants' answer: grant a permission, then add a time windowPalo Alto Networks acquired CyberArk for roughly $25 billion in February 2026. CyberArk's AI agent offering is built on "zero standing privileges." Yet its own documentation shows one of its AI agent tools writing temporary credentials to a local file the agent can read, and its agent gateway checks who the agent is and which tools it may use. NVIDIA's OpenShell runs agents in a sandbox holding only placeholders for real keys. OpenAI and Anthropic now let one AI approve another; in Anthropic's own tests, its AI judge missed 17% of risky actions.Real advances, but they govern who, what kind of request and for how long, not what is done this time or how many times."$25 billion bought a key that expires, and a security guard who asks who you are and how long you'll stay, but never what you're going in to do," said Li Zheng, co-founder and CTO of Leviathan Matrix. "Handing out long-lived permissions by task or by session means leaving the keys next to the AI for that entire stretch of time. What they're selling is time."TURABON: one action, one authorization, void after useOn TURABON, the real keys never sit with the agent. An owner approves the work plan once; each critical action then gets its own one-time authorization that is valid only for that approved action. Change a single character and the authorization is voided instantly. An action that isn't in the plan never gets authorized.The next step is released only after a receipt from the real system confirms the previous one; unclear outcomes are verified, not resent. Owners can halt work at any time, and every step leaves an audit trail.Same situation, two outcomes:Agent is tricked into changing 3,000 to 30,000. Time-based: executes. TURABON: authorization voided; no request goes out.The same payment is sent 10 times. Time-based: runs 10 times. TURABON: only the 1 approved payment executes.Agent digs a master token out of a file. Time-based: ready to use. TURABON: nothing to find; real keys are never there.Agent tries to delete a database not in the plan. Time-based: gone in 9 seconds. TURABON: no approval, no authorization; no request goes out.TURABON is not tied to any AI model, agent framework or cloud platform.Gartner predicts that by 2028, more than half of AI projects will stall because of agent identity issues (Gartner, Oct. 2, 2026). To our knowledge, no one has yet built a product, for every agent and every action, that binds authorization to a single action, releases it only within an approved plan, and lets the next step proceed only on a real result."The industry is selling a window of time, and it only takes AI nine seconds to cause a disaster," said C.C. Yuan, co-founder and CEO of Leviathan Matrix. "We don't hand out keys. One action, one authorization, void after use. No real result, no next step."Live demo on Nov. 2On Nov. 2 at 10:45 a.m. HKT, TURABON will give a live demo at Hong Kong FinTech Week (StartmeupHK Global Fast Track, HKCEC).The company is currently raising funding.About Leviathan MatrixLeviathan Matrix, Inc. is an AI infrastructure company headquartered in Delaware. Learn more at .Invite-only testing opens Nov. 2, 2026. To take part, contact us below. TURABON will open to everyone in mid-to-late November.ContactMedia and testing contact: Leviathan Matrix, Inc. |... | | Try TURABON: | X: @TURABON_AI | @GaussTURABON (CTO Li Zheng)###

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TURABON Upgrades to AI Agent Governance Platform With Zero Standing Authority: One Action, One Authority, Void After Use News Provided By Leviathan Matrix, Inc. October 27, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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