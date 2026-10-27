Carbon Capture Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Reveal Strong Long-Term Potential

Carbon Capture Market

Carbon Capture Market industry

Carbon Capture Market growth

The Business Research Company's Carbon Capture Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The carbon capture market is gaining significant traction as global efforts to reduce emissions become more stringent and industries seek sustainable solutions. This sector is evolving rapidly with technological advancements, increasing investments, and growing regulatory pressure, positioning it as a critical component in the transition toward a low-carbon future. Below is an in-depth look at the market's current state, growth drivers, regional developments, technological segments, key players, and emerging opportunities.

Forecasted Market Size and Expansion in the Carbon Capture Market

The carbon capture market is on track to surpass $8 billion by 2030. Within the larger Utilities industry, which is projected to reach $9,379 billion by the same year, this market will represent nearly 0.1% of total value. Its robust expansion is expected to continue with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% leading up to 2030, reflecting strong demand and technological progress.

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Asia-Pacific's Role as the Dominant Regional Player in Carbon Capture

The Asia-Pacific region is set to lead the carbon capture market by 2030 with an estimated value of $2.5 billion, climbing from $1.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%. This rapid growth stems from the accelerated rollout of industrial decarbonization initiatives in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Investments in capture infrastructure, adoption of low-carbon technologies in heavy industries, government emission targets, and collaborations between energy firms and tech providers are key factors driving demand across this region.

The USA's Carbon Capture Market Growth and Its Leading Position

In 2030, the USA will remain the largest single-country market for carbon capture at $1.8 billion, growing from $1.1 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 10%. This expansion is supported by large-scale carbon storage projects, capture solutions implemented in power plants and industrial facilities, strong governmental policies aimed at clean energy transition, investment in carbon transport networks, and continuous technological improvements by leading industry players to enhance capture efficiency and commercial viability.

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Important Drivers Behind Carbon Capture Market Growth

Increasingly strict emission regulations form the primary force propelling the carbon capture market forward. Governments worldwide are intensifying carbon policies for sectors with high emissions such as power generation, cement, steel, and chemicals. Carbon capture technology enables these industries to meet regulatory targets while maintaining operations by addressing carbon pricing, climate agreements, and compliance mandates. This driver is estimated to contribute roughly 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Complementing regulatory pressures, growing investments in decarbonization projects are accelerating market development. Funding from energy companies, industrial operators, and governments is facilitating the construction of large-scale capture facilities and related infrastructure. Incentive programs, carbon credits, and sustainable finance are improving economic feasibility and encouraging improvements in efficiency and scalability, expected to add around 1.0% annual growth to the market.

The rising demand for low-carbon industrial processes also plays a vital role. Industries are increasingly adopting carbon capture to reduce their environmental impact without sacrificing production levels. This shift is driven by pressure from customers, investors, and supply chains demanding sustainability. The technology is particularly crucial for hard-to-abate sectors aiming to stay competitive and meet long-term climate goals. This factor is projected to contribute about 0.8% annual growth.

Technology Segments Contributing to Market Expansion in Carbon Capture

Among technological approaches, post-combustion, industrial process, pre-combustion, and oxy-combustion methods offer substantial growth opportunities. Together, these segments are anticipated to add over $3.4 billion in value by 2030. Post-combustion alone is expected to grow by $2 billion, industrial process by $1 billion, oxy-combustion by $0.3 billion, and pre-combustion by $0.1 billion between 2025 and 2030. Growth is driven by innovations in emission control, deployment in carbon-intensive industries, development of large-scale capture projects, and improved capture efficiency, aligned with global decarbonization and sustainable industry transformation goals.

Post-combustion Technology's Prominent Market Share

By 2030, post-combustion technology will command the largest market segment, representing half the total carbon capture market or $4 billion. Its widespread adoption is supported by its retrofit capability for existing industrial plants, popularity in power generation and manufacturing, cost-effectiveness, advanced solvent-based capture methods, and an emphasis on reducing emissions from existing infrastructure.

Key Segments Defining the Carbon Capture Market

The carbon capture market is segmented by equipment types including adsorption systems, absorption systems, membrane separation units, compression and transport infrastructure, and monitoring and storage support solutions.

Service-wise, it comprises capture system design and engineering, equipment supply, integration and installation, operation and maintenance, transportation management, and storage or utilization support.

Applications are classified into carbon dioxide storage, utilization, and transportation.

End-use industries encompass oil and gas, power generation, cement, steel, chemicals, waste management, and pulp and paper sectors.

Innovations in Full-Scale Onboard CO2 Capture Transforming the Market

Full-scale onboard CO2 capture technologies are reshaping the carbon capture landscape by significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions in maritime and heavy industries. These systems support industrial decarbonization and enable more efficient carbon management. For instance, in May 2025, Wärtsilä Corporation launched its Wärtsilä Carbon Capture Solution following a successful large-scale installation aboard Solvang ASA's Clipper Eris, a 21,000 cubic meter ethylene carrier. This integrated system can reduce vessel emissions by up to 70%, aiding the achievement of net-zero goals and accelerating sustainable maritime operations.

Market Concentration and Leading Players in Carbon Capture

The carbon capture market remains fairly concentrated, with the top 10 companies generating 34% of total revenue in 2025. This concentration reflects high barriers to entry, including the complexity of capture processes, the need for extensive storage infrastructure, advanced engineering expertise, and significant capital investments in carbon management projects. Leading players maintain strong market positions through extensive portfolios, industrial partnerships, global project footprints, and ongoing innovation in capture, storage, and utilization technologies.

Market Shares Held by Top Companies in 2025

Among the leaders, ExxonMobil Corp. holds a 6% share, followed by Equinor, Shell plc, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Inc. each with 5%. Schlumberger Ltd. commands 4%, while Fluor Corporation and Linde plc each hold 3%. Other notable players such as Climeworks AG, Carbon Engineering Ltd., and Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd. each maintain a 1% share.

Competitive Strategies Among Carbon Capture Leaders

Top companies compete by focusing on sustainable innovation with advanced capture and storage technologies, developing next-generation solvents to enhance CO2 capture efficiency, integrating direct air capture solutions into industrial decarbonization efforts, forming strategic alliances to expand global carbon storage and transport infrastructure, and investing in products that advance carbon utilization and reduce emissions.

ExxonMobil's Leading Market Role

ExxonMobil Corp. emerged as the market leader in global carbon capture sales in 2025, controlling 6% of the market. Its low carbon solutions division offers integrated carbon capture, transportation, and storage services, facilitating large-scale emission reductions, industrial decarbonization, operational efficiency improvements, and long-term carbon management within the energy and industrial sectors.

Key Players Shaping the Carbon Capture Market

Beyond ExxonMobil, major participants include Equinor, Shell plc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Fluor Corporation, Linde plc, Climeworks AG, Carbon Engineering Ltd., Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd., Heirloom Carbon Technologies Inc., Svante Technologies Inc., CarbonCure Technologies Inc., 1PointFive LLC, CarbonBuilt, 8 Rivers Capital LLC, Deep Sky, Mission Zero Technologies, CarbonCapture Inc., Blue Planet Ltd., AirCapture LLC, Verdox, and Noya Inc.

Suppliers, Distributors, and End Users in the Carbon Capture Ecosystem

Raw material suppliers supporting the market include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, Arkema SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey, Clariant AG, W. R. Grace & Co., Cabot Corporation, Umicore, Tosoh Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, LANXESS AG, Air Liquide S.A., and Zeochem AG.

Wholesalers and distributors such as Univar Solutions Inc., Brenntag SE, IMCD N.V., Azelis Group, Helm AG, Tricon Energy Ltd., Nexeo Plastics LLC, Biesterfeld AG, Omya International AG, Barentz International B.V., Safic-Alcan, Ravago Group, Redox Ltd., ICC Industries Inc., Ter Group, Stockmeier Group, and Manuchar NV play crucial roles in product movement.

End users include major energy and industrial corporations like Chevron Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, BP plc, Saudi Aramco, PetroChina Company Limited, ADNOC Group, ConocoPhillips Company, Eni S.p.A., Reliance Industries Limited, ArcelorMittal S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO Holdings Inc., Holcim Group, Heidelberg Materials AG, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Rio Tinto Group, BHP Group, and Duke Energy Corporation.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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