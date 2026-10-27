Forwardly Launches Solution To Embed AR And AP Into Any Vertical SAAS Platforms Or Banks

New offering enables software platforms and financial institutions to add accounts payable, accounts receivable and business payments into existing experiences.

- Nick Chandi, CEO and Co-Founder of ForwardlySACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Forwardly, the AI-native B2B payments platform, today launched the Forwardly Developer API, giving software platforms and financial institutions the ability to offer accounts payable and accounts receivable natively inside their own products.Businesses increasingly expect to manage bills and invoices without leaving the software they already use. Building that capability from scratch means taking on bill capture, approvals, invoicing, accounting integrations, and, for many platforms, payment rails, compliance, and fraud controls. With the Forwardly Developer API, partners plug into proven infrastructure and launch faster, while Forwardly handles the complexity behind the scenes.Most business payments still depend on emailed invoices, rekeyed data, and banking details shared over email, and fraudsters have noticed. According to the Association for Financial Professionals' 2026 Payments Fraud and Control Survey, business email compromise affected 74% of organizations in 2025, a significant increase from 2023 and 2024. Bringing AP and AR directly into the software where invoices and bills already live removes many of the manual handoffs that make that fraud possible.For software platforms and marketplaces, Forwardly now supports the full payments stack. With transaction-based pricing and revenue share options, platform partners earn more as their customers' payment volume grows. Vertical SaaS platforms, B2B marketplaces, financial institutions and accounting and ERP providers can embed Forwardly end to end:- Embedded accounts payable: AI-powered automated bill capture and coding, configurable approval workflows, and vendor payment scheduling and options including instant bank transfers via FedNow or RTP, same-day ACH, next-day ACH, standard ACH, and card payments, and sync to accounting systems or ERPs.- Embedded accounts receivable: invoice creation and delivery, payment links, recurring billing, accept automated payments, collection reminders, multiple payment methods, and real-time payment status and sync with accounting systems or ERPs.- Access to the Forwardly Network: system-to-system invoice and bill exchange between verified businesses across nine accounting and ERP platforms, with invoices arriving in the recipient's system as structured data instead of emailed PDFs.“Most payment tools automate one side of a transaction and stop there,” said Nick Chandi, CEO and Co-Founder of Forwardly.“We built the Forwardly Network so invoices and payments move directly between accounting systems instead of through inboxes. This API puts that infrastructure inside the software and banking experiences businesses already rely on, from day one.”Vertical SaaS platforms serve businesses with specialized workflows and industry-specific needs. By embedding AP and AR into these platforms, providers can make AR or AP a natural extension of the software their customers already use. Banks, credit unions, and neobanks can give business customers modern AP and AR workflows while keeping payments on their existing rails. Financial institutions can offer AI-powered bill capture and approvals, invoicing and receivables management, and two-way sync with leading accounting and ERP systems, helping their business customers manage cash flow inside the bank's own digital experience.The Forwardly Developer API supports fully embedded, white-label, and co-branded experiences, so partners choose the integration depth and customer experience that suits their product. Sandbox access lets development teams build and test before going live.Forwardly is SOC 2 certified and integrates with leading accounting and ERP systems, including QuickBooks Online, Xero, Sage Intacct, Campfire, Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and more.###About Forwardly:Forwardly is a modern business payment platform built to help high-growth businesses and accounting firms move money smarter and faster. The AI-native platform automates accounts payable and receivable, enabling finance teams to send and receive payments instantly while syncing seamlessly with various accounting software.From AI-powered bill capture to automatic reconciliation across accounting platforms powered by the unique Forwardly Business Network, Forwardly handles the busy work so that business leaders can focus on growth, strategy, and scaling business efficiently. Enjoy AI-native automation, accuracy, and security with no monthly subscription fees. Create your free business account at Forwardly.

Jane Ingram

Forwardly

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Meet the Forwardly Developer API: embed AP, AR, and instant payments in your platform

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Forwardly launches solution to embed AR and AP into any vertical SAAS platforms or banks News Provided By Forwardly October 27, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology



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