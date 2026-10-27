Lake Flooring & Finishes Adds Armstrong Alterna Engineered Tile

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Groutable engineered tile collection adds stone, marble and travertine visuals for Lake of the Ozarks home projects

CAMDENTON, MO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lake Flooring & Finishes has announced the availability of Armstrong Flooring's Alterna engineered tile collection for clients planning residential flooring projects in the Lake of the Ozarks area.Alterna is an engineered tile product with a groutable installation option. The collection includes stone, marble and travertine visuals and is designed for use in a range of rooms throughout the home. Armstrong Flooring describes Alterna as having a water-, scratch- and stain-repellent surface and says its groutable format is intended to create a tile appearance while offering a more forgiving surface than ceramic or porcelain tile.The Camdenton showroom will use samples and design consultations to help clients compare Alterna with other flooring options. Lake Flooring & Finishes said the discussion will include the design direction for the room, traffic levels, moisture exposure, maintenance preferences, subfloor conditions and the manufacturer's installation requirements.“Some clients want to explore the visual effect of a grouted tile floor while also considering the feel of the finished surface and the care involved,” said Kasandra Breshears, Manager/Estimator for Lake Flooring & Finishes.“Alterna gives us another product category to review with them as we match a floor to the room and the project goals.”Armstrong Flooring identifies Alterna as a waterproof engineered tile and notes that the collection's grout is stain-resistant and does not require sealing. Lake Flooring & Finishes will review the product's specifications, available styles and site conditions with clients before a final selection or installation recommendation is made.The collection may be considered for kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, entry areas and other spaces where homeowners are evaluating tile-inspired flooring. The company provides in-home estimates and installation services for clients who choose a product that fits their project.Lake Flooring & Finishes serves Camdenton, Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Laurie, Sunrise Beach and surrounding Lake of the Ozarks communities. Its showroom is located at 8161 MO-5, Suite B, in Camdenton.About Lake Flooring & FinishesLake Flooring & Finishes is a Camdenton, Missouri, flooring showroom and design resource serving Lake of the Ozarks communities. The company offers hardwood, luxury vinyl, carpet, laminate, tile and wall finishes, along with design consultation, in-home estimates and installation services.

Kasandra Breshears

Lake Flooring & Finishes

573-525-9988

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Lake Flooring & Finishes Adds Armstrong Alterna Engineered Tile News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 27, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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