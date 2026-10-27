My Baby My Way Foundation Documents 97,000 Community Health Interactions In New 2026 Transparency Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Published outcomes include documented data from partnerships with leading California MCPs, DHCS-authorized CalAIM metrics, and program results across California

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Baby My Way Foundation today published its 2026 Impact and Transparency Report, documenting tens of thousands of Community Health Worker service interactions delivered in collaboration with contracted California Medi-Cal Managed Care Plans (MCPs) and regional health networks across two reporting periods.The report is publicly available at mybabymyway/impact and provides verified program outcomes, partnership data, and workforce metrics for government partners, donors, healthcare organizations, and the communities the foundation serves across California.Documented Service Interactions and What They RepresentBetween March 2025 and September 2026, the foundation's Community Health Workers documented tens of thousands of service interactions across two reporting periods, delivered in collaboration with contracted California Medi-Cal Managed Care Plans (MCPs) and regional health networks.Housing and economic stability accounted for the largest share of need across both periods. Individual advocacy, health navigation, and support for parents and legal guardians of children under 21 were among the most common service types delivered. Every figure in the report reflects documented intake and service records, not estimates or projections.Five Programs, One Statewide MissionThe foundation serves over 15,000 active clients every month across every county in California through five core programs: CalAIM technical assistance, Community Health Worker training, doula training, childbirth education, and the FAMEMilk initiative.The workforce behind that work includes 56 case managers across CHW, Enhanced Care Management, and Community Supports programs. The FAME Institute, the foundation's ICA-accredited training organization, has certified over 5.300 Community Health Workers, doulas, and maternal health professionals to date. More than 225 families have been connected to stable housing through the foundation's programs and over 80 babies have been delivered with the support of trained birth professionals.Childbirth Education OutcomesThe report includes documented outcomes from the foundation's childbirth education programs, delivered through the My Baby My Way Method, an ICA-certified preparation methodology developed by founder Sarahyah Yisrael Adon. 98% of participants reported feeling less afraid of giving birth after completing the program. 85% chose a vaginal birth or VBAC.CalAIM Authorization and Partner NetworkMy Baby My Way Foundation has held active authorization as a CalAIM technical assistance provider through the California Department of Health Care Services and has supported numerous organizations across California in building Enhanced Care Management, Community Supports, and CHW workforce development programs. Collaborations include leading California Medi-Cal Managed Care Plans and regional healthcare networks.Option B"97,000 service interactions is not a projection or an estimate. It is a documented record of our team showing up for families across California, one conversation, one referral, one moment of support at a time. This report exists because accountability is not something we talk about at My Baby My Way Foundation. It is something we demonstrate." – Sarahyah Yisrael Adon, Founder, My Baby My Way Foundation.The full 2026 Impact and Transparency Report is available at mybabymyway/impact. My Baby My Way Foundation will continue publishing verified program outcomes as part of its ongoing commitment to the families, partners, and communities it serves across California.About My Baby My Way FoundationMy Baby My Way Foundation is a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization advancing maternal, family, and community well-being through standards-aligned programs, education, workforce development, and technical assistance. The foundation serves over 15,000 active clients every month across every county in California through five core programs: CalAIM technical assistance, Community Health Worker training, doula training, childbirth education, and the FAMEMilk initiative.All programs are delivered in alignment with standards established by the International Childbirth Authority. The foundation is an approved CalAIM technical assistance provider through the California Department of Health Care Services and has supported 45 organizations across California since 2023. For more information, visit mybabymyway.

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My Baby My Way Foundation Documents 97,000 Community Health Interactions in New 2026 Transparency Report News Provided By LowCode Agency, LLC October 27, 2026, 14:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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