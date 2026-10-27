Too Lost Music Group Promotes Six Executives Amid Global Expansion

Promotions span finance, A&R, corporate development and commercial strategy as the New York company expands its artist services and global footprint

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Too Lost Music Group, the New York-headquartered music and technology company, has announced six executive promotions across its finance, A&R, corporate development, and commercial strategy teams. Mark VanAtta, Marc Emert-Hutner, Aldo Davalos, Jen Ferrer, Adrian Burke, and Nate Fisher have been elevated to senior leadership roles as the company continues to expand its global operations, artist and label services, technology platform, and broader portfolio of music businesses.The new titles are as follows: Mark VanAtta becomes Senior Vice President, Finance. Marc Emert-Hutner becomes Senior Vice President, Artists and Repertoire. Aldo Davalos becomes Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development. Jen Ferrer becomes Vice President, Commercial Strategy. Adrian Burke becomes Vice President, Artist and Label Services. Nate Fisher becomes Vice President, Artist and Label Investments.“Mark, Marc, Aldo, Jen, Adrian, and Nate have each played an important role in helping us build Too Lost into the company it is today,” said Too Lost CEO and Co-Founder Gregory Hirschhorn.“As we continue to grow, it is increasingly important that we invest in the people who have helped us get here and give them the opportunity to take on greater leadership across the organization. Each of them has consistently demonstrated exceptional judgement, ownership, and commitment to our artists, labels, and business.”In his expanded role, VanAtta will continue to oversee key areas of Too Lost's financial operations as the company grows its global footprint and investment activities. The finance organization helped support double-digit growth across gross revenue, net revenue, gross profit, and platform revenue during Q2 2026, while strengthening financial reporting, treasury, working-capital management, and integration across the company's growing portfolio of businesses.Emert-Hutner takes on a broader leadership role across Too Lost's A&R organization, working with artists, labels, and partners to identify and develop new opportunities across the company's global network. Recent label additions include Mainstay Music Group, BluePie Records, Echo Cult Records, and In Too Deep, while recent artist signings and platform additions include Matisyahu, Powfu, Macabre Plaza, BrokinPaper, and King Hendrick$.Davalos will continue to lead strategic initiatives and corporate development, including the evaluation of new partnerships, investments, and acquisitions. He has played a central role in the company's dealmaking, including the completed partnership with GYRO, which expanded Too Lost's presence across Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region and added distribution, white-label, and artist services capabilities to the group.Fisher moves into his new investments role to strengthen the company's advance deployment and catalog acquisition capabilities. He will report directly to Jay Moore, Chief Investment Officer.Ferrer and Burke take on expanded roles supporting the global artist and label services organization and will help shape and execute commercial strategies with artists, labels, platforms, and strategic partners. Over the past three years, Ferrer has helped build and scale the product management and digital marketing teams, strengthened partnerships with major digital service providers (DSPs), and led commercial strategy for campaigns spanning HUGEL, The All-American Rejects, 1nonly, and Princess Superstar. Burke joined through the acquisitions of GROUP SPEED and GYRO and will lead the integration and expansion of GROUP SPEED's premium artist services model across the group.In July 2026, the commercial team secured nearly 500 playlist placements, more than 100 New Music Friday placements, and over 70 Spotify Premium homepage takeovers. French DJ HUGEL landed 24 global New Music Friday placements in a single day.Too Lost has also launched a public transparency report that details the operational data behind its distribution business, pulled directly from its administrative systems and updated continuously. The report covers delivery actions processed across the platform, from new releases to metadata updates and takedowns, along with the genre breakdown of its live catalog, the countries where its accounts and listener streams are concentrated, and how many clients remain active over time. The company said the report is intended to bring greater transparency to music distribution as AI-generated content and streaming fraud increase across the industry.

Ashley King

Digital Music News

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Too Lost Music Group Promotes Six Executives Amid Global Expansion News Provided By Digital Music News October 27, 2026, 14:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Technology



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